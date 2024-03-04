Porsche Panamera EV will be totally different than the electric Taycan

Porsche expects to keep its first electric car, the Taycan, in the lineup even as the highly-anticipated Panamera EV is introduced. The Panamera EV will stand apart with more space and luxury than the sporty Taycan model.

Taycan gets an upgrade

Porsche introduced the upgraded 2025 Taycan last month with more range, enhanced performance, and faster charging.

“We are continuing this success story with the extensively updated Taycan,” said Kevin Giek, head of the Taycan line. According to Porsche, the new Taycan reaches “new heights in terms of performance” with more powerful batteries, thermal management, and new push-to-pass capability.

At the push of a button, the “push-to-pass” function boosts power by up to 70 kW (depending on the model).

The function lifts output to 938 hp on the top model for ten seconds, making it the most powerful Porsche production vehicle yet.

Porsche is teasing the “most dynamic Taycan of all time” ahead of its official debut next week. The so-called Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is expected to have over 1,000 horsepower.

A pre-series model already crushed the Tesla Model S Plaid time at the Nurburgring with a 7:07:55 lap time. Porsche teased its most dynamic Taycan for the first time Monday. The Taycan Turbo GT will debut on March 11, 2024.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT teaser (Source: Porsche AG)

Porsche Taycan to live on alongside Panamera EV

Although the Panamera is similarly sized, Porsche expects to keep the Taycan in its lineup. Giek told Autocar that he is confident the Taycan will have a long-term position in Porsche’s lineup.

“We have a high interest to keep it as a long-lasting car line, like the 911 – like we do with all our car lines,” Giek explained.

The new 2025 Porsche Taycan (Source: Porsche)

Giek said when Porsche adds a new model line, “we don’t think about only having it for three or four years.”

Since launching its first all-electric vehicle in 2019, Porsche has sold over 150,000 Taycans so far globally.

Although the upgraded Taycan features up to 365 miles (587 km) range, 320 kW charging, and 938 hp, Giek hinted the EV will continue earning upgrades.

The new 2025 Porsche Taycan (Source: Porsche)

“We will continue to improve the car all the time,” Giek explained. Adding “We want to keep the Taycan as an innovator, to show what is possible and what is our definition of a BEV sports car.”

Giek said the company has learned a lot from its first EV that will benefit future electric models. Porsche is building on the Taycan’s tech and performance with new models like the recently introduced Macan EV.

New pre-series Porsche Taycan lapping the Nurburgring (Source: Porsche)

When asked about the similarly sized Panamera overlapping the Taycan, Giek explained, “We think the segment of Panamera is more spacey, more luxury for its customers. It’s something totally different from what we see in the Taycan, which is more focused on sportiness – on real sports car behavior.”

Giek said, “They are obviously different,” adding, “Both make sense and we are sure we have the customers.”

(Source: Porsche AG)

Following the new Macan EV, Porsche is releasing an electric Boxster next, which is expected to debut in 2025. The highly anticipated electric Cayenne will follow, likely in 2026.