Porsche finally unveils the sporty all-electric Macan EV with up to 381 miles range

The all-electric Porsche Macan EV is finally here. Porsche unveiled the sporty electric SUV Thursday with up to 381 miles (613 km) WLTP range, sports car performance, and more interior space.

“We are taking the Macan to a completely new level,” Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said during the launch.

The highly anticipated EV is finally here after promising to launch an all-electric Macan SUV since 2019.

The electric Macan will join the Taycan as the second EV in Porsche’s lineup. Although the Taycan was one of Porsche’s top-selling vehicles, the Macan is expected to play an even bigger role in the brand’s transition to electric.

Porsche has been teasing the SUV all month with prototype tests and design sketches. We already knew what the Macan would look like after images leaked online hours before its debut.

Now, Porsche has officially released the Macan EV. Porsche unveiled the new Macan 4 EV and Macan Turbo with classic Porsche design and performance, long-range capabilities, fast charging, and everyday driving practicality.

Meet the all-electric Porsche Macan EV

“Our aim is to offer the sportiest model in its segment with the all-electric Macan,” Jörg Kerner, Vice President of the Macan product line, explained

Porsche’s new Macan will be available in two trims. Both the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo EVs include dual-motor AWD for added performance.

The entry-level Porsche Macan EV cranks out up to 402 hp (300 kW) and 479 lb-ft of torque (with overboost) with up to 381 miles (613 km) WLTP range. Meanwhile, the Macan Turbo boasts up to 630 hp (470 kW) and 833 lb-ft of torque for a 0 to 62 mph sprint (0 – 100 km/h) in 3.3 seconds.

Porsche Macan EV Turbo (Source: Porsche AG)

Although the Macan Turbo is quicker, it has slightly less WLTP range, with up to 367 miles (591 km). The two electric SUVs have a top speed of 136 mph (220 km/h) and 161 mph (260 km/h).

The new electric SUV marks the debut of the Audi co-developed 800V PPE platform. The electric motors are powered by a 100 kWh (95 kWh usable) lithium-ion battery.

The all-electric Porsche Macan EV (Source: Porsche AG)

With DC fast charging of up to 270 kW, the Macan EV can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 21 minutes. At 400V stations, a high-voltage switch splits the battery into two, both rated at 400V for efficient charging.

A sports car in its segment

The new Macan EV features Porsche’s classic design elements. However, the brand adapted the vehicle slightly for optimal efficiency.

Michael Mauer, vice president of Porsche Style, said, “The design makes it clear: The Macan remains the sports car in its segment, even in electric form.”

Porsche Macan EV (Source: Porsche AG)

Porsche has advanced the sporty, modern, and dynamic Macan style for the electric era. At 188″ (4,784 mm) long, the Macan EV is slightly longer than the gas-powered version. It’s about the same height at 63″ (1,622 mm), while the wheelbase is 3.4″ (86 mm) longer.

The new Macan EV is “one of the most streamlined SUVs on the market,” with a drag coefficient of 0.25.

The Porsche logo now sits in the middle of a 3D light strip, giving the SUV a modern, electric look. Meanwhile, the headlights are divided into two. The flat upper light with four-point DRLs are embedded in the vehicle’s wings. The main matrix LED headlights are right below.

Porsche Macan EV Turbo (Source: Porsche AG)

Porsche’s electric SUV includes optional air suspension with two-valve dampers (standard on the Macan Turbo) and rear-axle steering.

The Interior

Porsche says the new Macan EV is designed for everyday use with long-range abilities and a spacious interior.

The new Macan includes more luggage space. Depending on the model, there’s up to 19 cubic feet (540 L) of cargo capacity. It also includes a three cubic feet (84 L) frunk capacity. That amounts to nearly five extra cubic feet (136 L) of cargo space.

Porsche says the Macan’s maximum towing capacity of 4,409 lbs (200 kg) “rounds off the highly practical qualities” of the new SUV.

The interior is “unmistakably a Porsche,” with a driver-focused cockpit. This includes some physical controls and Porsche’s latest OS with up to three screens. These include the Cayenne-like free-standing 12.6 ” curved instrument display and 10.9″ infotainment.

For the first time, Porsche says passengers can also view info, adjust settings, or stream content with an additional available 10.9″ screen.

Porsche also included a head-up display with virtual reality for the first time. The new infotainment is based on Android Auto with Porsche Communication Management.

The Porsche Macan EV will start at $78,800, while the Turbo will has an MSRP of $105,300. That’s not including a $1,650 delivery fee. If interested, you can now order the new electric Macan. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of the year.

What do you guys think of the new all-electric Porsche Macan? Was it worth the wait? Let us know in the comments.