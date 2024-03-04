Porsche teases its ‘most dynamic’ Taycan Turbo GT for the first time

Porsche is teasing its “most dynamic Taycan of all time” ahead of its official debut next week. The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is expected to pack over 1,000 hp as the fastest model yet.

After revealing the upgraded Taycan last month, Porsche is set to unveil the new flagship performance version.

“We are continuing this success story with the extensively updated Taycan.” Kevin Giek, head of the Taycan line, explained last month.

The upgraded model is improved in every way with more range, faster charging, and more performance. It also includes a bigger, more powerful battery (105 kWh), new thermal management, and a next-gen heat pump for improved efficiency.

After testing the 2025 Taycan, Porsche says the new EV can travel an estimated 365 miles (587 km) range.

With up to 320 kW charging, the upgraded EV can charge from 10 to 80% under ideal conditions. That’s 50 kW more than its predecessor.

Giek said the new Taycan reaches “new heights in terms of performance.” According to the lineup’s head, all Taycan models will beat their predecessors off the line.

The new 2025 Porsche Taycan (Source: Porsche)

The new RWD Taycan Turbo can sprint from 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds. That’s 0.6 seconds faster than the previous model.

A new push-to-pass function (included in the Sport Chrono package) provides up to 70kW more power. The function lasts 10 seconds, boosting output to 938 hp on the top model, making it the fastest Porsche so far.

(Source: Porsche)

Porsche teases new Taycan Turbo GT ahead of debut

Porsche is teasing the most dynamic model so far, the new Taycan Turbo GT, ahead of its official debut next week.

The shadowy teaser reveals a sleek, sporty silhouette with a huge rear spoiler and updated front end.

Porsche has been testing the high-performance EV at the Nurburgring, fine-tuning it ahead of its launch.

New pre-series Porsche Taycan lapping the Nurburgring (Source: Porsche)

According to Porsche, a pre-series Taycan Turbo GT, driven by Lars Kern, lapped the Nurburgring in 7:07:55. That’s 26 seconds faster than his previous record in the Porsche Taycan S Sport set in 2022.

“Twenty-six seconds is half an eternity in motorsport,” Giek explained. Not only is that 18 seconds quicker than the Tesla Model S Plaid’s time of 7:25:31 set last June, but it puts the Taycan in the same league as electric hypercars.”

New Porsche Taycan Turbo GT prototype testing (Source: Porsche)

The time puts the new Taycan Turbo GT only slightly over 2 seconds behind Rimac Nevera’s record of 7:05:298.

Porsche’s previous range-topping Taycan Turbo S included 750 hp with a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 2.6 seconds. The upgraded model is expected to pack over 1,000 hp.

The world premiere will take place on March 11, 2024, at 2 pm CET. Check back next week for the full details.