Porsche’s Boxster EV looks like the electric roadster we’ve been waiting for in new testing video

The upcoming Porsche 718 Boxster EV was spotted testing during a heated session at the Nurburgring. Is this the electric roadster we’ve been waiting for? Watch the Porsche Boxster EV race around the track, lifting off two wheels at one point in its latest testing video.

Although the 718 Boxster EV isn’t due out for another two years, Porsche is putting the electric roadster through the paces.

Porsche will begin shifting its lineup to electric next year, starting with the new electric Macan. After several delays, Porsche finally revealed the Macan EV this week.

Based on the new PPE platform, the electric SUV gets up to 310 mi (500 km) WLTP range with nearly 670 hp (500kW) output. In the right conditions, the Macan EV will also charge from 10% – 80% battery in as little as 22 minutes.

The Macan EV will be the “sportiest model in its segment,” according to Porsche. Porsche’s Macan EV will go on sale next year.

Following that, Porsche will launch the 718 Boxster EV in 2025. Like the Macan, the electric Boxster is expected to ride on the new PPE platform.

Porsche Macan EV winter testing (Source: Porsche)

Porsche Boxster EV impresses in performance test video

The upcoming Boxster EV has been spotted out and about a few times now. However, the latest video from CarSpyMedia shows the electric roadster’s performance.

Porsche 718 Boxster EV testing video (Source: CarSpyMedia)

Although still wearing camo, you can see the electric sports car will carry its predecessor’s impressive looks and performance.

At one point, you can see the Boxster EV’s two front tires lift off as it races around the Nurburgring. The new model is expected to be revealed next year. Check back for more details closer to launch.

The automaker began prepping its Zuffenhausen plant to make room for the electric Macan and Boxster models last month. Assembly of electric motors for the Macan is also being integrated into its on-site engine plant.

Porsche put up a graphic showing a timeline of EV releases during the Macan EV launch, confirming the 718 will be next, followed by an electric Cayenne, likely in 2026.

Electrek’s Take

I, for one, can’t wait to see the Porsche Boxster EV in person. The production version will undoubtedly look even sportier than current gas-powered models. Plus, it’s completely silent, so all you hear is the tires gripping the road.

Tesla’s Roadster sparked the momentum, leading the brand to where it is today. The Boxster likely won’t “put Porsche on the map” because it already is, but it will fill the void needed in electric roadsters.

Other brands, like MG, are launching electric roadsters as well. The MG Cyberster debuted in China last month and will go on sale in Europe next year. However, it’s unlikely to make its way to the US.