Hawaii becomes the 4th state to bring a NEVI EV charging station online

Photo: Hawaii Department of Transportation

Hawaii’s first National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program EV charging station just came online on Maui.

The Aloha State follows Ohio, New York, and Pennsylvania in opening its NEVI-funded DC fast charging station to the public.

It’s at the Kahuui Park & Ride lot near Kuihelani’s intersection with Puunene Avenue. It features four EV Connect 150 kW DC fast chargers with CCS and CHAdeMO ports. (Teslas can also charge here but still have to use NACS adapters.)

Hawaii’s first NEVI EV charging station’s design and construction cost $3 million, with $2.4 million coming from federal funds and $600,000 from the state highway fund.

An additional 10 NEVI-funded DC fast chargers are planned for the state, and Hawaii’s Department of Transportation (DOT) will open the next one at Aloha Tower on Oahu. (The DOT currently operates a fleet of 43 Teslas and 45 Ford F-150 Lightnings and will buy more.)

The federal NEVI program allocates $5 billion over five years to help US states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors made up of interstates and major highways. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has funded the program.

The NEVI program requires EV charging stations to be available every 50 miles and within one travel mile of the Alternative Fuel Corridor. (Maui has a land area of 735 square miles, is 48 miles long and 26 miles wide, because I know you were just wondering.)

NEVI EV charging stations must include at least four ports with connectors capable of simultaneously charging four EVs at 150 kilowatts (kW) each, with a total station power capacity of 600 kW or more.

They must have 24-hour public accessibility and provide restrooms, food and beverage, and shelter nearby. The Hawaii DOT chose the Kahului Park & Ride as the first site because it’s accessible 24/7 and adjacent to the Maui Alternative Fuel Corridors. Charging is free until March 10.

The US Joint Office of Energy and Transportation reports that as of February 16, there are more than 170,000 public charging ports across the US, with an average of 900 new chargers opening each week.

Read more: Electrify America just launched its first EV charging station in Hawaii

If you’re an electric vehicle owner, charge up your car at home with rooftop solar panels. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing on solar, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*