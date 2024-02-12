Quick Charge Podcast: February 12, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla confirms no Model Y refresh coming this year
- Tesla announces a new temporary discount on Model Y
- Tesla plans new world’s largest Supercharger, a glimpse at the future of charging
- There’s gonna be a Tesla ad full of lies at the Super Bowl but it isn’t Elon’s
- Stellantis finally adopt NACS, but there’s no deal with Tesla
- Kia EV8 leaks as electric Stinger replacement with 500 miles range and over 600 hp
- Chevy expects its Equinox EV to be the most affordable model under $35K with 319 mi range
- EV battery giants BYD, CATL form Chinese powerhouse to build solid-state batteries
- Ford officially hands over the first F-150 Lightning outside of North America
- France pauses EV subsidy program for 2024 citing an unexpected influx of applicants
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments