Ford officially hands over the first F-150 Lightning outside of North America

The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning has made its way overseas. Ford announced that the first F-150 Lightning pickup had been delivered in Norway, its first market outside North America.

Ford’s electric pickup is going global. After seeing the overwhelming demand for capable EVs in Europe, Ford said it would expand F-150 Lightning deliveries outside of North America for the first time.

The American automaker announced last April that Norway would be its first overseas market, saying the Lightning is ideal for the nation’s “terrain, outdoor spirit, and EV passion.”

Norway hit another record with 82.4% EV market share last year, up from 79.2% in 2022 and 64.5% in 2021. With improved EV incentives this year, The Norwegian EV Association is confident it will reach 100% zero-emission car sales in 2025.

With about two-thirds of the nation’s vehicles equipped with AWD, Ford believes Norway is the perfect first overseas market for the F-150 Lightning.

Gunnar Berg, managing director of Ford Norway, said he’s never seen demand from drivers in his 25 years at Ford as he has with the Lightning. Berg said, “I’ve had customers literally banging on my door and pleading with us to bring the electric pickup to Norway.”

They won’t have to plead for much longer as the first F-150 Lightning was officially handed over in the nation. Berg announced on social media that the first electric pickup was delivered in Norway on Friday.

1st official F-150⚡️handover. Dag & wife Angela from Texas running a barbeque business & call them self «family tall». Two teenage sons 2.0 meters tall and a lot of gear for work and weekends,⚡️is 💯for this Nor/US family! Uncle Brian in Texas- time to replace your F150 petrol🤩 pic.twitter.com/ALd9zZGVKh — Per Gunnar Berg (@PerGunnarBerg3) February 9, 2024

The owners, Dag and his wife Angela are from Texas and run a US barbeque business outside of Oslo. With two teenage sons over 6 feet tall, the electric F-150 Lightning will be the perfect fit.

Ford launched a limited Lightning Lariat edition with 240 miles range, over 1,000 Nm torque, 7,700 lbs (3.5 tons) towing, and mobile power capabilities.

Ford’s Lightning was the best-selling electric pickup in the US last year, with over 24,000 units sold, up 54% from 2022.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning trim Starting Price Range

(EPA-estimated miles) Pro $54,995 240 XLT $64,995 240 Flash $73,495 320 Lariat $79,495 320 Platinum $84,995 300 Platinum Black $92,995 300 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning prices and range

After updating prices earlier this month, the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning now starts at $54,995 in the US. Ford added a new Flash trim for the 2024MY that hits the “sweet spot” with features pulled from the XLT and Lariat trims.

2024 Ford Lightning Flash trim (Source: Ford)

The new trim includes 320 miles range, a tech-heavy interior, a heat pump, and Ford’s Tow Tech package, starting at $73,495.

