Kia EV8 leaks as electric Stinger replacement with 500 miles range and over 600 hp

Kia plans to replace the Stinger with an incredibly powerful all-electric sedan called the EV8. The high-performance EV is expected to pack over 600 hp and 500 miles range as Kia’s most powerful car yet.

Kia plans high-performance EV8 electric sedan

The Kia EV8 will be the first electric vehicle based on Hyundai’s next-gen “eM” platform. Hyundai’s eM platform is one of two new platforms to be built under its new Integrated Modular Architecture. (IMA).

After revealing the platform last year, Hyundai claimed it would improve EV driving range by 50% compared to current models.

The eM platform is being designed for EVs across all segments. It looks like that means high performance as well.

According to Kia’s leaked Union New Car Production schedule, courtesy of TheKoreanCarBlog, the electric Stinger replacement goes by the codename GT1.

It will serve as an all-electric Stinger replacement and successor to the K8. The GT1 will be called the EV8 once it goes into production, which is expected in 2026 at Kia’s Hwaseong Plant 3.

Kia EV6 GT (Source: Kia)

Several new details were revealed, including a massive 113.2 kWh battery pack. This will make it the largest ever from a Korean automaker. In comparison, the Kia EV9 features up to 99.8 kWh battery capacity.

The EV8 will also be equipped with a 200 kW (268 hp) front and 250 kW (225 hp) rear motor for a total of 450 kW (603 hp) output, making it Kia’s most powerful model yet.

Kia’s EV6 GT, its fastest and most powerful car ever, has 576 hp for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.4 seconds. It’s even quicker than a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder.

Kia expects the massive battery to provide between 435 to 497 miles (700 to 800 km) WLTP range. The Mercedes EQS, with a 108 kWh battery pack, has a WLTP range of up to 466 miles (750 km).

Ahead of the EV8, Kia has “smaller” plans. The automaker is launching two new entry-level EVs, the EV3 and EV4. Kia’s low-cost electric models are part of its “EVs for all” vision, with models priced from $30,000 to $80,000.