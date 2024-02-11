Tesla announces a new temporary discount on Model Y

Tesla has announced a new temporary price cut on Model Y in the US – a new strategy for the automaker.

Over the last few months, Tesla has had many price changes in several different markets, but not in the US.

Prices had finally stabilized in Tesla’s home market.

But now the automaker is discounting Model Y, its most popular vehicle, but only temporarily.

Tesla added this new note on its website:

“New Model Y RWD and Long Range AWD prices reduced for deliveries now through February 29. Prices will increase by $1,000 or more on March 1.”

The Model Y RWD now starts at $43,000 and the popular Model Y Dual Motor Long Range starts at $48,000:

The Model Y is now available for lease starting at just $379 per month and Tesla has reduced the down payment to just $2,500, which is now the cheapest way to get into the best-selling vehicle in the world.

Electrek’s Take

Tesla hadn’t changed pricing in the US since late last year and it was a welcomed stability.

In this case, the fact that Tesla is introducing this as a temporary discount that finishes at the end of the month rather than the end of the quarter would point to me that Tesla is more trying to take advantage of the inevitable surge in interest that will come from the Super Bowl.

Even though Tesla itself doesn’t pay for a Super Bowl ad, many other automakers do run ads about electric vehicles, and they always result in a surge of interest in Tesla.

These automakers also run discounts to take advantage of the new eyes on them and now Tesla has its own initiative to counter that.