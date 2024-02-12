Chevy expects its Equinox EV to be the most affordable model under $35K with 319 mi range

The new Chevy Equinox EV will officially start at $34,995 (including destination fee) as dealers gear up to begin orders. GM expects the Equinox EV to be “the most affordable” electric vehicle that offers 319 miles range.
Chevy shares Equinox EV prices ahead of launch
GM confirmed in December it will begin Equinox EV production in the first quarter of 2024. Following the Blazer EV, it will be the second electric SUV built at its Ramoz Arizpe plant in Mexico.
Last fall, Chevy said the base Equinox EV 1LT FWD will have an MSRP of $34,995 that will be available to order later this year.
Chevy confirmed the news Monday, saying it expects the Equinox EV to be the most affordable electric model in its segment (up to 319 mi range). The company also confirmed the Equinox EV will qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.
With the $7,500 credit, eligible customers can buy the Equinox EV for as low as $27,495. The Chevy Equinox EV 2LT FWD trim will be available with prices as low as $35,795 (including the IRA tax credit).
Prices include a $1,395 destination fee but not taxes and other potential dealer fees. Here’s a breakdown of Chevy Equinox EV prices below.
|Chevy Equinox EV trim
|Starting Price
|1LT FWD
|$34,995
|2LT FWD
|$43,295
|2RS FWD
|$44,795
|3LT FWD
|$45,295
|3RS FWD
|$46,795
destination fee)
Chevy also confirmed Monday the Equinox EV AWD will have an EPA-estimated 285 miles of range.
The new Equinox EV will be one of the most affordable EVs on the market. Chevy undercut rivals, including the Tesla Model Y, VW ID.4, Hyundai IONIQ 5, Nissan Ariya, and Volvo EX30.
|EV model
|Starting Price
(including destination fee)
|Range
(EPA-est miles)
|Screen Size
|Chevy Equinox EV 1LT
|$34,995
|319 mi
|17.7″
|Chevy Equinox EV 2LT
|$43,295
|319 mi
|17.7″
|Tesla Model Y RWD
|$45,380
|260 mi
|15″
|VW ID.4 Standard RWD
|$40,290
|209 mi
|12″
|Hyundai IONIQ 5
standard range
|$43,175
|220 mi
|12.25″
|Nissan Ariya Engage FWD
|$44,555
|216 mi
|12.3″
|Volvo EX30 single-motor
extended range
|$36,245
|275 mi
|12.3″
The new Equinox EV is expected to fill a big hole left as GM ends production of its current most affordable EV, the Bolt.
Chevy will launch a next-gen Bolt, but not until next year at the earliest. At under $30K (with the tax credit), the Equinox EV will be a key model in GM’s “EVs for everyone” strategy.
