 Skip to main content

Chevy expects its Equinox EV to be the most affordable model under $35K with 319 mi range

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 12 2024 - 8:25 am PT
5 Comments
Chevy-Equinox-EV-prices

The new Chevy Equinox EV will officially start at $34,995 (including destination fee) as dealers gear up to begin orders. GM expects the Equinox EV to be “the most affordable” electric vehicle that offers 319 miles range.

Chevy shares Equinox EV prices ahead of launch

GM confirmed in December it will begin Equinox EV production in the first quarter of 2024. Following the Blazer EV, it will be the second electric SUV built at its Ramoz Arizpe plant in Mexico.

Last fall, Chevy said the base Equinox EV 1LT FWD will have an MSRP of $34,995 that will be available to order later this year.

Chevy confirmed the news Monday, saying it expects the Equinox EV to be the most affordable electric model in its segment (up to 319 mi range). The company also confirmed the Equinox EV will qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

With the $7,500 credit, eligible customers can buy the Equinox EV for as low as $27,495. The Chevy Equinox EV 2LT FWD trim will be available with prices as low as $35,795 (including the IRA tax credit).

Chevy-Equinox-EV-prices
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT (Source: Chevrolet)

Prices include a $1,395 destination fee but not taxes and other potential dealer fees. Here’s a breakdown of Chevy Equinox EV prices below.

Chevy Equinox EV trimStarting Price
1LT FWD$34,995
2LT FWD$43,295
2RS FWD$44,795
3LT FWD$45,295
3RS FWD$46,795
Chevy Equinox EV prices (including $1,395
destination fee)

Chevy also confirmed Monday the Equinox EV AWD will have an EPA-estimated 285 miles of range.

The new Equinox EV will be one of the most affordable EVs on the market. Chevy undercut rivals, including the Tesla Model Y, VW ID.4, Hyundai IONIQ 5, Nissan Ariya, and Volvo EX30.

EV modelStarting Price
(including destination fee)		Range
(EPA-est miles)		Screen Size
Chevy Equinox EV 1LT$34,995319 mi17.7″
Chevy Equinox EV 2LT$43,295319 mi17.7″
Tesla Model Y RWD$45,380260 mi15″
VW ID.4 Standard RWD$40,290209 mi12″
Hyundai IONIQ 5
standard range		$43,175220 mi12.25″
Nissan Ariya Engage FWD$44,555216 mi12.3″
Volvo EX30 single-motor
extended range		$36,245275 mi12.3″
Chevy Equinox EV vs the competition

The new Equinox EV is expected to fill a big hole left as GM ends production of its current most affordable EV, the Bolt.

Equinox-EV-prices
Chevy Equinox EV 1LT interior (Source: GM)

Chevy will launch a next-gen Bolt, but not until next year at the earliest. At under $30K (with the tax credit), the Equinox EV will be a key model in GM’s “EVs for everyone” strategy.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

GM

GM

GM designs and manufactures a few electric vehic…
Chevy Equinox EV

Chevy Equinox EV
Chevrolet Equinox EV

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising