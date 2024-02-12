Chevy expects its Equinox EV to be the most affordable model under $35K with 319 mi range

The new Chevy Equinox EV will officially start at $34,995 (including destination fee) as dealers gear up to begin orders. GM expects the Equinox EV to be “the most affordable” electric vehicle that offers 319 miles range.

Chevy shares Equinox EV prices ahead of launch

GM confirmed in December it will begin Equinox EV production in the first quarter of 2024. Following the Blazer EV, it will be the second electric SUV built at its Ramoz Arizpe plant in Mexico.

Last fall, Chevy said the base Equinox EV 1LT FWD will have an MSRP of $34,995 that will be available to order later this year.

Chevy confirmed the news Monday, saying it expects the Equinox EV to be the most affordable electric model in its segment (up to 319 mi range). The company also confirmed the Equinox EV will qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

With the $7,500 credit, eligible customers can buy the Equinox EV for as low as $27,495. The Chevy Equinox EV 2LT FWD trim will be available with prices as low as $35,795 (including the IRA tax credit).

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT (Source: Chevrolet)

Prices include a $1,395 destination fee but not taxes and other potential dealer fees. Here’s a breakdown of Chevy Equinox EV prices below.

Chevy Equinox EV trim Starting Price 1LT FWD $34,995 2LT FWD $43,295 2RS FWD $44,795 3LT FWD $45,295 3RS FWD $46,795 Chevy Equinox EV prices (including $1,395

destination fee)

Chevy also confirmed Monday the Equinox EV AWD will have an EPA-estimated 285 miles of range.

The new Equinox EV will be one of the most affordable EVs on the market. Chevy undercut rivals, including the Tesla Model Y, VW ID.4, Hyundai IONIQ 5, Nissan Ariya, and Volvo EX30.

EV model Starting Price

(including destination fee) Range

(EPA-est miles) Screen Size Chevy Equinox EV 1LT $34,995 319 mi 17.7″ Chevy Equinox EV 2LT $43,295 319 mi 17.7″ Tesla Model Y RWD $45,380 260 mi 15″ VW ID.4 Standard RWD $40,290 209 mi 12″ Hyundai IONIQ 5

standard range $43,175 220 mi 12.25″ Nissan Ariya Engage FWD $44,555 216 mi 12.3″ Volvo EX30 single-motor

extended range $36,245 275 mi 12.3″ Chevy Equinox EV vs the competition

The new Equinox EV is expected to fill a big hole left as GM ends production of its current most affordable EV, the Bolt.

Chevy Equinox EV 1LT interior (Source: GM)

Chevy will launch a next-gen Bolt, but not until next year at the earliest. At under $30K (with the tax credit), the Equinox EV will be a key model in GM’s “EVs for everyone” strategy.