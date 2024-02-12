 Skip to main content

EV battery giants BYD, CATL form Chinese powerhouse to build solid-state batteries

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 12 2024 - 10:15 am PT
16 Comments
BYD-CATL-solid-state-EV-batteries

Chinese automakers and battery giants, including BYD, CATL, and NIO, are teaming up to form an “all-star” lineup aimed at developing all solid-state EV batteries.

In a move that could revolutionize the EV market, China’s leading auto and battery manufacturers are forming an alliance to commercialize all solid-state batteries.

According to Nikkei Asia, the China All-Solid-State Battery Collaborative Innovation Platform, or CASIP, was formed last month.

The government-led alliance pools academia and industry leaders, like BYD and CATL, to build a solid-state EV battery supply chain.

China already dominates the global EV battery market, with BYD and CATL alone accounting for over 50% alone. Data from SNE Research (via Bloomberg) shows CATL’s sales in the US and Europe doubled last year.

BYD and CATL batteries are used in Tesla, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Ford, and other leading EV makers.

China looks to stay on top by boosting research and development of next-gen EV battery tech, including all-solid-state.

BYD-CATL-solid-state-ev-batteries
BYD Seal (Source: BYD)

BYD, CATL team up to develop solid-state EV batteries

“We need to be prepared for the risk that all-solid-state battery technology could overturn” China’s upper hand in the EV battery market, Ouyang Minggao, a Tsinghua University professor, explained.

Minggao, who specializes in auto tech development, highlighted the importance of bringing industry leaders together. CASIP will focus on commercializing EVs with solid-state batteries and establishing a supply chain.

BYD-CATL-solid-state-EV-batteries
BYD Atto 3 (Source: BYD)

The goal is to develop next-gen EV batteries that will compete globally. The alliance includes top battery makers, including CATL, BYD’s subsidiary FinDreams, CALB, EVE Energy, and Gotion High-tech. Automakers, like NIO and BYD, will also join in.

An alliance with BYD and CATL is interesting, given they compete in the LFP battery market. The report notes that CATL also sued CALB and SVOLT Energy Tech for patent infringement.

Government members will include the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the National Energy Administration, among others.

BYD-EVs
BYD Dolphin (left) and Atto 3 (right) Source: BYD

Chen Qingtai, head of China EV100, argued that solid-state EV batteries can shift the industry’s power balance. Working together will ensure China becomes an “automotive powerhouse.”

Although many others, including Toyota, have promised to bring solid-state EV battery tech to market for years, there’s still little show.

Toyota-solid-state-EV-battery
Toyota Crown EV (Source: Toyota)

Toyota has over 1,300 patents for all-solid-state batteries, while Chinese companies have fewer than 100. The alliance aims to ensure China remains ahead of the game.

Electrek’s Take

Six of the top ten global battery makers, including BYD and CATL, working together to develop solid-state EV batteries will be something to keep an eye on.

These companies are already leading the industry to new heights. With decades of experience combined, I wouldn’t bet against CASIP.

Although Toyota claimed to have discovered a “technological breakthrough” with solid-state batteries, the automaker doesn’t plan to bring it to market until 2027 or 2028. Even then, it will be extremely limited if it happens.

A recent Toyota Times post explained that production is expected “for 2030 and beyond.” Meanwhile, South Korean market leaders, including Hyundai, Samsung, and LG, formed an alliance last summer to boost EV sales.

Hyundai has filed several patents for all-solid-state EV batteries. Can South Korea give China a run for its money? The race to commercialize solid-state EV batteries will be an exciting one to watch. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

BYD

BYD
Nio

Nio
CATL

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising