Kia EV6 GT spotted with aggressive design update and new Active Air Skirt

Kia’s sporty EV6 GT is getting a facelift. The new EV6 GT was spotted for the first time, boasting an aggressive design update and new Active Air Skirt technology.

Kia unveiled the EV6 GT in 2022 as its most powerful vehicle. With 576 horsepower, the high-performance EV can sprint from 0 to 60 sprint in 3.4 seconds.

The brand wasted no time in proving its high-performance EV’s capabilities. Kia put the EV6 GT up against a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan EVO, with the sporty EV beating them both off the line.

Powered by a 77.4 kWh battery, the EV6 GT’s dual-motor powertrain cranks out 576 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque.

Kia’s sporty electric car has a quicker 0 to 60 mph time than the 590 hp Porsche Taycan GTS (0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds) for half the cost.

The 2024 Kia EV6 GT, starting at $61,600, is quicker (and much cheaper) than most sports cars. Now, it appears Kia is giving its EV6 GT an update.

Kia EV6 GT (Source: Kia)

We have seen the new EV6 wrapped in camo testing in the wild several times. But this is the first time we’ve seen the refreshed GT model.

The video, posted by South Korean Healer TV, shows the Kia EV6 GT with a new design update and EV tech.

Kia EV 6 GT update (Source: Healer TV/ Youtube)

According to the video, the new model features an aggressive bumper design and a “mechanical” grille that’s now closed at the bottom.

It’s also expected to include Hyundai and Kia’s new Active Air Skirt (AAS). The new EV tech was unveiled this week to improve high-speed performance and driving range.

The AAS unit is installed between the bumper and front wheels. At low speeds, the AAS is hidden, but when traveling over 50 mph (80 km/h), the unit is deployed.

Hyundai Active Air Skirt EV tech (Source: Hyundai)

This is because the air resistance is greater than the rolling resistance at high speeds. The new EV tech also increases downforce, which improves stability and control.

You can also see Kia drastically updated the wheel design, giving it a more sporty feel. A wheel cap now covers the wheel bolts.

Although the rear is mostly hidden, it is expected to include a sportier bumper design and possibly redesigned lights.

Kia has yet to say when it will reveal the new model, but it’s expected to show its face by the end of 2024.