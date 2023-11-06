Kia EV6 spotted with exciting new facelift, design upgrades revealed

Kia’s first dedicated electric car is getting a makeover. The Kia EV6 was spotted with a new facelift, including several design upgrades.

Kia revealed the EV6 in March 2021 as its first dedicated EV alongside sister company Hyundai’s IONIQ 5.

The EV6 saw a positive response from buyers and journalists for its long-range capabilities, spacious interior, and dynamic drive.

Despite this, it’s been over two years since the EV6 was first unveiled, and the industry has progressed significantly since then. Even Kia’s own electric vehicle design has evolved drastically.

Kia introduced three new models at its first annual EV day last month. The new models include the EV5 compact electric SUV in addition to the EV3 and EV4 concepts. And these come only months after Kia revealed its first three-row electric SUV, the EV9.

Looking at Kia’s new EV lineup, it’s clear the EV6 needs a facelift. The EV6 still has a great design, but it seems old compared to the latest models.

2024 Kia EV6 (Source: Kia)

Kia EV6 facelift spotted with design upgrades

Kia is already on top of it. The EV6 was spotted with a facelift, and for the first time, you can see several design improvements.

In the video from MOCAR, one of the first things you will notice is the redesigned headlights. The EV6 includes bigger, stretched headlights more similar to its latest EV releases. Its headlights appear to feature a more triangular design, like the EV4.

Kia EV6 facelift spotted (Source: MOCAR)

Kia has done this with several of its new electric models to include its signature Starmap lightning.

The profile looks similar despite the camouflage, with slight changes to the handles and wheels. There are no noticeable changes on the back, but the light bar and rear lights are expected to see upgrades.

Kia EV lineup from left to right: EV6, EV4, EV5, EV3, EV9 (Source: Kia)

On the inside, everything looks pretty much the same, including a dial-type shifter and wireless charging pad. It even includes the same cup holders.

Kia EV9 interior (Source: Kia)

However, Kia is expected to load the upgraded EV6 with its latest tech. You can expect to see Kia’s Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) OS, including a dual panel 12.3″ instrument and display screens. An example is shown above in the EV9.

Electrek’s Take

The Kia EV6 is due for a facelift only two years after launching. The upgrades come as Kia looks to establish the brand for the industry’s future.

KIA’s EV6 just had a record October in the US, but sales are still down 12% compared to last year. Sales have also slipped in Europe and Korea, prompting Kia to plan an upgrade.

No powertrain specs were revealed, but rumors claim Kia may add LFP batteries to lower costs.

Kia introduced a new longer-range Light trim to its 2024 lineup. The automaker aims to offer the right balance of affordability and range in the 2024 EV6 Light Long Range trim, with an MSRP of $45,950 and 310 miles range.

What changes would you guys like to see in the new Kia EV6? Let us know in the comments.