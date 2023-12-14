Quick Charge Podcast: December 14, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Tesla signals Model Y also losing full $7,500 tax credit
- Tesla partners with Uber to offer $3,000 discount on its electric cars to drivers
- This is how much the Cybertruck’s giant windshield will cost to replace
- Tesla claims Powerwall with solar is cheaper than a backup generator
- Rivian (RIVN) signs first partner outside of Amazon to buy its electric Commercial Vans
- Cadillac confirms new three-row VISTIQ EV, positioned between LYRIQ and ESCALADE IQ SUVs
- France says ‘non’ to EVs made in China
- GM fires 9 execs at Cruise, may face $1.5 million in fines
- GM delays another major EV initiative after pushing back Silverado RST, GMC Sierra EVs
- Nissan is finally ramping up Ariya electric SUV output
