Cadillac confirms new three-row VISTIQ EV, positioned between LYRIQ and ESCALADE IQ SUVs

As promised, Cadillac introduced its third new EV model in 2023, joining the previously announced OPTIQ and ESCALADE IQ EVs. The 2026 Cadillac VISTIQ is a new three-row SUV its makers describe as “distinctive and innovative.” Check out our first images below.

It’s been a busy year for GM’s luxury brand as it embraces electrification through current and upcoming models to join the LYRIQ. This past February, Cadillac announced plans to introduce three new all-electric models before the end of 2023 as it looks to exit this decade as an EV-exclusive marque.

These new models did not include the previously announced, hand-built CELESTIQ EV, so we’ve been looking forward to seeing fresh Cadillac models during this current trip around the Sun. We knew an all-electric Escalade had been in the works for quite some time now, so it was less surprising to see that official unveiling in New York City this past August.

Additionally, we reported footage of Cadillac testing a new crossover SUV this past May – an EV that would become known as the OPTIQ. With four all-electric models making their debut and a third announcement imminent, we knew little ahead of today’s EV announcement.

While we still know very little about this new 2026 model, Cadillac has shared the first official images of its newest SUV – the VISTIQ. Have a gander.

The 2026 VISITIQ SUV / Credit: Cadillac

2026 VISTIQ joins a growing lineup of Cadillac EVs

The Cadillac VISTIQ has been unveiled as a 2026 model that completes the 2023 announcement trifecta of new EVs from the GM sub-brand. The three-row SUV was designed for the “modern family” and will be positioned between the LYRIQ and ESCALADE IQ.

Following today’s news, Cadillac’s all-electric lineup consists of the following, in order by current or expected starting price:

OPTIQ

LYRIQ

VISTIQ

ESCALADE IQ

CELESTIQ

The VISTIQ rounds out a luxury lineup of Cadillac EVs as the median between the entry-level OPTIQ and the ultra-luxe CELESTIQ EV. Cadillac’s global vice president, John Roth, spoke to the automaker’s latest unveiling:

VISTIQ adds another compelling EV to the Cadillac lineup, reinforcing our commitment to an electric future. Our brand now has an EV entry in most luxury segments, offering customers a range of choices, and Cadillac EVs will cover most luxury SUV segments across critical global markets in the next two years.

Cadillac has promised to share more details of the VISTIQ in 2024, including available features and pricing. The same has already been said for its EV siblings – the OPTIQ and ESCALADE IQ. We will be sure to report back as we learn more.