This is how much the Cybertruck’s giant windshield will cost to replace

Dec 14 2023
12 Comments

Tesla’s online parts catalog for the Cybertruck is live, and component pricing is visible for authorized users in Tesla’s parts system. The Cybertruck’s massive windshield has been a talking point since the truck was announced five years ago, and it turns out it’s pretty pricey!

Tesla is charging $1900 for the Cybertruck’s OEM windshield. For reference, that’s about as much as a windshield for a Mercedes S580 sedan costs, while a Tesla Model X windshield these days is allegedly running about $1300. One Rivian R1T owner on the Cybertruckownersclub forum chimed in to mention that the cost of replacing the windshield on their truck was $2500 (though presumably that included labor), but if you look around you’ll see that estimate varies from $1800 to $2700 or more depending on who you ask. So, the Cybertruck’s windshield is probably around the same cost to replace as the other viral electric pickup truck’s.

As for the Cybertruck’s enormous wiper blade, a replacement insert will be $75 — not bad, actually! Here’s a list of some of the other parts prices shared by the poster on the forum.

  • Windshield wiper blade: $75
  • Windshield wiper arm & blade: $165
  • Windshield glass: $1900
  • Front steering actuator: $3300
  • Shatterproof side windows: $200-$260
  • Powered frunk & fascia: $1910 + $935
  • Front fenders: $550/each
  • 35″ All-Terrain A/T tire (Goodyear Wrangler Territory RT (285/65R20): $470/each

Replacing the entire wiper arm (not an unreasonable concern, given how exposed the assembly is) won’t be a budget-buster, either, at $165. The pricing for the side window glass also isn’t outrageous. As for those tires, they appear to be pretty much in line with retail for the non-Tesla version of that Goodyear Wrangler model in the same size.

The bigger question than pricing, though, will be how Tesla’s supply chain keeps up with demand for replacement parts once Cybertrucks are out in the wild in substantial number. Wait times for Tesla parts — especially body components — can be notoriously long. With the Cybertruck using a brand-new stainless steel panel construction, hopefully Tesla will keep enough capacity in reserve to satisfy the demand for repairs.

