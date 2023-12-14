 Skip to main content

Tesla claims Powerwall with solar is cheaper than a backup generator

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Dec 14 2023 - 10:13 am PT
36 Comments

Tesla has released a new comparison report claiming Powerwall with solar is cheaper than a traditional backup generator.

For years now, Tesla has enjoyed a giant backlog of Powerwall orders, but now that production has ramped up, the automaker has worked through most of that backlog, and it has to start generating more demand for the home energy storage product.

Tesla has now released a new report that compares Powerwalls as a backup system to backup generators.

The company claims that when combining a Powerwall with solar, the backup system is cheaper than a traditional generator:

When paired with solar, Powerwall works daily to reduce your monthly electricity bill. Over ten years, these savings can make Powerwall and solar more cost effective than a generator.

Tesla says that you can save about $20 per month on payments when accounting for electricity bill savings and that overall, the system can cost up to 20% less over 10 years:

Tesla also lists a bunch of other advantages of Powerwalls over backup generators:

Differences Between Powerwall and Backup Generator

PowerwallBackup Generator
ExperienceAutomatic, < 1 second transition to back up, without interruption15-30 second delay, before automatic or manual backup
Energy SourceStored electricity from solar panels or the gridNatural gas, liquid propane or diesel
NoiseQuiet (< 40 dBA at 1 meter)Louder (77 dBA at 1 meter)
InstallationIndoors or outdoors, wall-mounted or floor-mountedOutside, generally on concrete pad, due to odor and exhaust
MaintenanceMinimalRefuel, servicing and oil changes
Financial
Value		Reduces your electricity bill by storing solar or energy from the grid when prices are lowHas no effect on your electricity bill
Grid
Services		Earn money by participating in Virtual Power Plants and energy retail plans like Tesla ElectricCan’t participate in Virtual Power Plants
Warranty10 years5 years
Environmental
Impact		Powered by the sunProduces toxic fumes that may expose customers to hazards like carbon monoxide poisoning

Electrek’s Take

It’s important to note here that a Powerwall is cheaper than a generator after accounting for the savings that come with solar and the cost of fueling the generator.

Top comment by VoltMan

Liked by 5 people

My 16Kwh LG battery was about $14,000 as I recall. A similar sized output generator for our house would've cost about the same as the LG battery did. Mostly it works fine but we had a few nail biters during blackouts in winter months which are notoriously overcast in Michigan. During those times, we literally had everything turned off except for refrigerators and furnaces (our house has 2 of each).

I don't regret my battery spend one dollar of it. I could have a big honking natural gas generator like my in-laws do who live down the road and mostly they pay $50/month to the gas company for the privilege of having it hooked up. Not for me.

View all comments

When you look at the direct cost of both, a generator is cheaper. A single Tesla Powerwall starts at $8,400 and a 10 kW costs about $2,000 – both before installation.

Then, when you add solar, it adds to the price, but you start having significant savings on your electricity bill on top of having backup power.

I have two Powerwalls, and I absolutely love them. It’s a great product, but I understand it’s not a cheap product accessible to anyone. A generator can be cheaper.

Now is a great time to begin your solar journey so your system is installed in time for those sunny spring days. If you want to make sure you’re finding a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage. EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar – whether you’re a homeowner or renter. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20 to 30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Powerwall

Tesla Powerwall

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger