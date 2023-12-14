Tesla claims Powerwall with solar is cheaper than a backup generator

Tesla has released a new comparison report claiming Powerwall with solar is cheaper than a traditional backup generator.

For years now, Tesla has enjoyed a giant backlog of Powerwall orders, but now that production has ramped up, the automaker has worked through most of that backlog, and it has to start generating more demand for the home energy storage product.

Tesla has now released a new report that compares Powerwalls as a backup system to backup generators.

The company claims that when combining a Powerwall with solar, the backup system is cheaper than a traditional generator:

When paired with solar, Powerwall works daily to reduce your monthly electricity bill. Over ten years, these savings can make Powerwall and solar more cost effective than a generator.

Tesla says that you can save about $20 per month on payments when accounting for electricity bill savings and that overall, the system can cost up to 20% less over 10 years:

Tesla also lists a bunch of other advantages of Powerwalls over backup generators:

Differences Between Powerwall and Backup Generator

Powerwall Backup Generator Experience Automatic, < 1 second transition to back up, without interruption 15-30 second delay, before automatic or manual backup Energy Source Stored electricity from solar panels or the grid Natural gas, liquid propane or diesel Noise Quiet (< 40 dBA at 1 meter) Louder (77 dBA at 1 meter) Installation Indoors or outdoors, wall-mounted or floor-mounted Outside, generally on concrete pad, due to odor and exhaust Maintenance Minimal Refuel, servicing and oil changes Financial

Value Reduces your electricity bill by storing solar or energy from the grid when prices are low Has no effect on your electricity bill Grid

Services Earn money by participating in Virtual Power Plants and energy retail plans like Tesla Electric Can’t participate in Virtual Power Plants Warranty 10 years 5 years Environmental

Impact Powered by the sun Produces toxic fumes that may expose customers to hazards like carbon monoxide poisoning

Electrek’s Take

It’s important to note here that a Powerwall is cheaper than a generator after accounting for the savings that come with solar and the cost of fueling the generator.

When you look at the direct cost of both, a generator is cheaper. A single Tesla Powerwall starts at $8,400 and a 10 kW costs about $2,000 – both before installation.

Then, when you add solar, it adds to the price, but you start having significant savings on your electricity bill on top of having backup power.

I have two Powerwalls, and I absolutely love them. It’s a great product, but I understand it’s not a cheap product accessible to anyone. A generator can be cheaper.

Now is a great time to begin your solar journey so your system is installed in time for those sunny spring days. If you want to make sure you’re finding a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage. EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar – whether you’re a homeowner or renter. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20 to 30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.



Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here.