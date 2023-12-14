Nissan is finally ramping up Ariya electric SUV output

After a slow start, Nissan is ramping up output of its first electric SUV. Nissan’s new Intelligent Factory, where the Nissan Ariya is built, is finally running smoothly.

Nissan Ariya EV output is ramping up in Japan

Nissan announced the Ariya, its second global EV behind the LEAF, in 2020. Although it was expected to launch in 2021, it was pushed back a year over the global chip shortage.

The automaker began building the Ariya at its new Intelligent Factory in October 2021. At the end of the fiscal year (ending March 31), Nissan had only built 27,600 vehicles, delivering almost 17,000 globally.

From April through October, output has jumped to 26,900, with sales totaling 23,800. Nissan blamed the slow start on the COVID-19 pandemic and global chip shortage.

According to Nissan’s Tochigi plant manager, Eiji Kikuchi, the factory is now running at full steam. It has more than enough capacity.

“It’s underutilized — we have more capacity,” Kikuchi explained on a factory tour last week. After finding its rhythm, Nissan is expected to scale Ariya EV output. The plant’s manager confirmed that the Intelligent Factory line is running at two-thirds capacity.

Nissan Ariya at the Intelligent Factory line (Source: Nissan)

Nissan unveiled its Intelligent Factory line at its Tochigi plant in 2021 to cut costs on its next-gen EVs. The new methods help reduce production costs by 10% compared to older processes.

The automaker plans to expand the tech to other Nissan facilities. It’s likely a preview of what we can expect at Nissan’s Canton, Mississippi, facility.

2023 Nissan Ariya (Source: Nissan)

Nissan invested $500 million into the plant to transform it into “North America’s electrification hub.” The plant is preparing to produce a pair of electric Nissan and Infiniti sedans and crossovers starting in 2026.

Electrek’s Take

Nearly 10,000 Ariya electric SUVs have been delivered in the US through September. With higher output, sales are expected to continue rising as demand for EVs climbs.

More importantly, Nissan is cutting costs with new production methods to make their EVs more competitive. The decade-old LEAF’s sales continue fading while the Ariya takes the spotlight.

As it gears up to make a comeback in the EV market, Nissan has teased several concepts over the past few months.

The automaker confirmed it will build a next-gen LEAF alongside an electric Juke and Qashqai at its Sunderland, UK factory.

Nissan’s new LEAF EV will morph into a crossover coupe SUV. It will reportedly look more like the Ariya. The new model is expected to be revealed in full next year. Check back soon for more details.

Source: Automotive News