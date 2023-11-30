Mercedes-Benz, BMW form JV to deploy a EV charger network, but not where you’d expect

Legacy German automakers and competitors in the luxury EV segment, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, announced they have teamed up for a new joint venture to implement a EV fast charging network consisting of over 1,000 stations in the next few years. Where the European companies intend to deploy these chargers however, may surprise you.

In terms of charging infrastructure, Mercedes-Benz has been leading its German counterparts… at least so far. After announcing plans for its own branded charging stations last January at CES, we saw the luxury automaker cut the ribbon on its first location in the US earlier this month.

Just this week, Mercedes opened its first station in Europe, where else but its native Germany, alongside news that two additional stations were already up and running in China with more on the way before year’s end.

You may recall that Mercedes-Benz was one of the seven automakers that announced they were banning together this past July to deliver a universal charging network across North America – also on that list – BMW.

Germany’s other luxury automaker has been making progress of its own, but with a more collaborative approach. In addition to the “sustainable seven” auto alliance (coined the phrase), BMW has formed a new company with Honda and Ford to bolster local electrical grids for the imminent wave of new EVs on the way.

Today, we’ve learned that BMW is forming another partnership to bolster EV charging – this time with Mercedes-Benz, to bring thousands of stations to China.

Mercedes, BMW to bring 1,000 charging stations to China

Per a press release this morning, Mercedes-Benz Group China Ltd. and BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. have agreed to establish a 50:50 joint venture in China, with the purpose of delivering a high-power charging network and premium charging services.

Together, Mercedes and BMW say they hope to elevate the charging experience for Chinese drivers, who have embraced EVs more quickly than any other market so far. The Chinese entities of both German automakers will combine their expertise in the local NEV market to try and provide the best charging services possible. Per the release:

The premium charging network will be open to the broader public, while it is intended that customers of Mercedes-Benz Group and BMW Group will be able to enjoy a series of exclusive features, such as plug & charge and online reservation for a seamless digital experience. The joint venture intends to procure electricity generated from renewable sources, where conditions allow, to create a sustainable and eco-friendly charging experience.

Looking ahead, the new joint venture partners say they are targeting a new network of at least 1,000 EV charging stations, home to approximately 7,000 high-power piles by the end of 2026. The first stations are expected to begin operations in China next year, in the country’s “top NEV regions.”

Mercedes and BMW did not say where those first charging stations will be built yet, but areas like Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Beijing immediately come to mind. The joint venture remains subject to approval from regulatory authorities.