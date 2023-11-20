GM opts out of 2024 Super Bowl after four years of EV-promoting ads

After four years of using the most-watched television program in the US to promote its electric vehicles, GM will not participate in the 2024 Super Bowl. The move comes following a four-year streak of EV-supporting ads.

No GM-Netflix EV ads during the 2024 Super Bowl?

Who can forget General Motors’s Super Bowl commercial with Netflix and Will Ferrell last year?

The 1-minute ad featured Ferrell going through various Netflix scenes while promoting EVs. The clip shows GM electric vehicles, including the Chevy Silverado EV, Blazer EV, Cadillac Lyriq, and GMC Hummer EV.

GM has used the platform to promote its upcoming EVs for the past four years. In 2020, GM teamed up with Lebron James to advocate for its GMC Hummer EV as a “Quiet Revolution.

The following year, it was Will Ferrell again explaining how Norway was “out-EV’ing” the US with its Ultium vehicles. It features the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV.

And then, in 2022, we saw GM promote its Ultium platform again with Austin Powers’ nemesis “Dr. EV-il.”

Will Ferrell navigating Netlfix’s Army of the Dead in GMC Sierra EV Denali / Credit: General Motors/Netflix

However, this year will be a different story. GM is not planning on advertising during the 2024 Super Bowl.

A GM spokesperson confirmed the decision to Automotive News affiliate Ad Age. The move comes after GM has gone from “all in” on EVs to pushing back new model launches.

CEO Mary Barra said GM is delaying the launch of the Equinox, Silverado RST, and GMC Sierra Denali EVs last month. Barra said GM is “taking immediate steps to enhance the profitability of our EV portfolio.” This includes “moderating the pace of our EV acceleration in 2024 and 2025.”

GM Super Bowl ad starring Will Ferrell in 2021 (Source: GM-Trucks.com)

GM’s leader explained the decision was to “maintain strong pricing.” Honda also announced it was recently abandoning plans to build affordable EVs with GM.

Despite this, Barra says GM is in the middle of “strengthening” its EV business, and then it will accelerate further.

Electrek’s Take

GM has already announced several initiatives to cut costs. Barra laid out a net $2 billion fixed cost program earlier this year and another “Winning with Simplicity” plan to improve efficiency.

The news also comes after the UAW and GM reached a record labor agreement that will result in a 25% base wage increase.

GM has struggled to ramp up production of its Ultium vehicles so far. The automaker showed some progress in Q3 with new models, including the Blazer EV and Silverado EV (WT) edition launching.

With several new models expected to begin rolling out next year, it looks like GM is putting its investments to better use.