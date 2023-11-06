Jeep finally reveals when the iconic Wrangler and Grand Cherokee are going electric

The legendary Jeep Wrangler is going electric. We will also see an all-electric Grand Cherokee roll out in the next few years. A tentative labor agreement between Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, and the UAW revealed several new EV models due for production.

UAW President Shawn Fain released new labor contract details, including historic wage increases, enhanced retirement and health care, and several other considerable benefits.

The 2023 agreement is worth more than the past four contracts combined. Stellantis will invest $19 billion by April 2028 in battery plants, facility upgrades, EV training, and new electric vehicles.

Stellantis is due to build three new EV battery plants, two in Kokomo, IN, and another at the Belvidere, IL, assembly plant.

The automaker will invest a total of $9.4 billion, creating 3,900 jobs, between the three EV battery plants.

The deal includes expanding EV production in existing plants as the auto industry transitions to electric. Stellantis’ plans include a new electric Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee models.

Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first EV in Europe (Source: Stellantis)

New Jeep electric Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee coming

Stellantis has already revealed several new Jeep models due for production. Jeep will launch its first EVs in the US next year, including the Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S.

Jeep Recon (Source: Stellantis)

The Recon is inspired by the Wrangler as a “rugged and fully capable electric SUV.” It includes optional features like removable doors and windows like the Wrangler. According to Jim Morrison, head of Jeep North America, the Recon “has the capability to cross the mighty Rubicon Trail.”

Next will be the Wagoneer S, an electric take on Jeep’s premium SUV. The company claims the upscale EV can travel from NYC to Toronto on a full charge.

Jeep Wagoneer S (Source: Stellantis)

Meanwhile, several new EVs are included in the UAW agreement. The electric Jeep Wrangler is finally due out in 2028. The EV version of the iconic off-road legend will be built at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

If you don’t want to wait that long, an all-electric Grand Cherokee is due out the year before, in 2027. The electric Jeep Grand Cherokee will be built at the Detroit Assembly Complex. No other details were included.

Jeep Recon Moab 4xe (source: Jeep Recon Forum)

Jeep will also launch an electric Wagoneer/ Grand Wagoneer based on the STLA Frame in 2027.

Outside of Jeep, other Stellantis brands, including Dodge and Ram, are due to launch new EVs in the coming years.

Ram is releasing its first EV, the Ram 1500 REV, next year. Meanwhile, Dodge plans to introduce the electric Dodge Charger Daytona SRT next year, an EV version of its muscle car.

As part of the new agreement, Dodge will also launch a next-gen Durango EV. The electric Durango will be built at its Detroit Assembly starting in 2026.