Kia announces 2024 EV6 pricing, introduces two new ‘Light’ trim variations under $50,000

As it approaches its third model year, Kia America has just announced US pricing for its all-electric 2024 EV6 crossover. There are a few notable changes compared to a year ago, including the introduction of two new Light variants, offering consumers two additional options of its lowest priced trim. The GT is still a beast, too.

The Kia EV6 debuted in 2021 as the Korean automaker’s first dedicated EV, sitting atop Hyundai Motor Group’s impressive 800V E-GMP platform. The original Light trim of the 2022 models started at an alluring price below $40,000 back when those EVs still qualified for federal tax credits before the program was revamped under the Inflation Reduction Act last year, enabling certain consumers to drive off in the crossover for around $33,500.

We’ve seen prices of the EV6 go up a bit since then, particularly when the 2023 model year EVs rolled out last November. Over the past two years, we’ve had the chance to test out both the Kia EV6 and the GT version, met with much praise.

This past May, Kia introduced a new incentive program that lowered the purchase and lease price of its 2023 models, possibly looking to boost sales ahead of today’s launch of the 2024 EV6 trims. Furthermore, the Light trim was at one point supposed to be discontinued but found a resurgence around the same time as the new incentives, albeit only in a few select states.

Today, we’ve learned that the Light RWD trim of the EV6 will live on in 2024, and Kia has announced two new variations of its to widen its lineup of options.

Credit: Kia America









2024 Kia EV6 pricing holds steady compared to a year ago

As you’ll see below, Kia’s pricing for its 2024 EV6 models is exactly the same as the 2023 versions, except for the two new trims we’ve already mentioned which of course cannot be compared. This year’s lineup includes the addition of Kia’s 77.4 kWh battery pack to the EV6 Light, as well as a new AWD version.

As a result of the same batteries and drivetrains, all specs pertaining to horsepower, torque, and EPA range are the same… except for the 2024 Kia EV6 GT which has gained a welcomed 12 miles of additional distance on a charge.

The Kia EV6 GT / Credit: Kia America









2024 EV6 Trim Battery Size Horsepower EPA Est. Range MSRP* Light RWD 58 kWh 167 hp 232 miles $42,600 Light Long Range RWD 77.4 kWh 225 hp 310 miles $45,950 Light e-AWD 77.4 kWh 320 hp 282 miles $49,850 Wind RWD 77.4 kWh 225 hp 310 miles $48,700 Wind e-AWD 77.4 kWh 320 hp 282 miles $52,600 GT-Line RWD 77.4 kWh 225 hp 310 miles $52,900 GT-Line

e-AWD 77.4 kWh 320 hp 252 miles $57,600 GT 77.4 kWh 576 hp 218 miles $61,600 * – MSRPs exclude $1,325 in destination fees

At this point, that’s really all there is to report. 2024 is not a massive revamp for the relatively young Kia EV6, which is understandable. The automaker says 2024 models year EVs are expected to go on sale in fall 2023, so should be soon. Until then, we’ve got a walkthrough video of the GT from Kia: