Kia announces 2022 EV6 pricing, starts at $33,400* in the US

Kia America today announced pricing for its 2022 EV6 lineup, which is the brand’s first electric only model. Pricing starts at $33,400 (here’s that asterisk) after the $7,500 federal vehicle tax credit for the 2WD “Light” model.

Unlike some EVs which are only available in limited markets, the upcoming Kia EV6 lineup will be available in all 50 US states and, for now, is eligible for the full $7,500 federal vehicle tax credit. When applied to the $40,900 base price of the “Light” model EV6, that tax credit gives the rear-wheel drive, 58.0 kWh battery pack-equipped entry EV6 an effective price of $33,400.

The Kia EV6 will be offered in the US in three trim levels: Light, Wind, and GT-Line. The Light trim will be rear-wheel drive only, while the Wind and GT-Line levels will be available in both rear-wheel drive and Dual Motor e-AWD configurations. The full breakdown of pricing (not including the federal tax credit or the $1,215 destination cost) is included, below.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP:

· EV6 Light RWD $40,900 · EV6 Wind RWD $47,000 · EV6 Wind Dual Motor e-AWD $50,900 · EV6 GT-Line RWD $51,200 · EV6 GT-Line Dual Motor e-AWD $55,900 Courtesy Kia America.

Full battery, range, and horsepower specs for each model are included, below.

At the heart of EV6 is an energy-dense Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese (80/10/10) battery pack available in two sizes: 58.0 kWh and 77.4 kWh. The low-mounted, underfloor pack delivers energy to both RWD and Dual Motor e-AWD electric motor layouts with varying horsepower at the front and rear axles for impressive traction and capability. EV6 offers up to 576 horsepower (forthcoming GT model) and an extended AER up to an EPA-rated 310 miles1 – and 339 miles in certified independent AMCI testing2 — across several configurations:

RWD: 58.0 kWh battery with a 168kW rear motor yields 167 horsepower and AER of 232-miles (Light RWD)

RWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 168kW rear motor yields 225 horsepower and AER of 310-miles (Wind RWD, GT-Line RWD)

Dual Motor e-AWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 74kW front motor and a 165kW rear motor yields 320 horsepower and AER of 274-miles (Wind AWD, GT-Line AWD) Estimated zero-to-60 performance in 4.6 seconds 4

Dual Motor e-AWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 160kW front motor and a 270kW rear motor yields 576 horsepower (GT) Estimated zero-to-60 mph performance in less than 3.5 seconds Not available until late 2022

(GT)

In addition, All EV6 buyers will receive a charging credit of 1,000 kWh, useable over a 3-year period. This credit is equivalent to approximately 4,000-miles of energy for 77.4 kWh RWD EV6 models. Beyond its impressive power and range, the EV6’s advanced battery system enables the convenience of ultra-fast charging with the following features and capabilities:

World’s first patented multi-charging system supporting 400v and 800v DC charging, which works on DC chargers with speeds ranging from 50kW to 350kW

800v DC fast charging from a 350-kW charger allows: Nearly 70 miles added in less than 5 minutes Up to 217-miles (10-to-80 percent) added in under 18 minutes 11kW on-board charger (OBC) for Level 2 recharging from 10-to-100 percent in 7 hours, 10 minutes (240v AC, at 40-amps) for the larger 77.4 kWh battery versions



Innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality makes EV6 a power source on wheels to support everything from computers to home improvement projects to camping and tailgating. Electricity flows from the high-energy battery to an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), providing 1900 watts of power to electrical appliances, devices, tools and recreational equipment.

Wine country

Image courtesy Kia America.

Released at the same time as the official pricing was a press release showing the new Kia EV6 as it “electrifies the roadways of wine country” during its national press introduction. The arrival of the EV6 marks the official US launch of Kia’s “Plan S” strategy that will deliver 11 all-new electrified models across the world by 2026.

Starting with the EV6, Kia’s upcoming EV lineup will carry on with a similar naming convention of “EV_”, followed by a number that indicates the car’s position in the lineup (Presumably, an “EV5” would slot in below this car, an EV7 above, etc.).

“The EV6 marks a new and transformative era in Kia electrification,” Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America, is quoted as saying. “This innovative offering leverages the many benefits of its advanced platform to offer a level of technological excitement and convenience that will provide a superb ownership experience.”

Kia made the EV6 First Edition available by advanced, online reservation at Kia.com last summer, where – as Ford and Chevy have discovered – the demand was such that every one of the 1,500 units sold out within 11 hours of being made available to the public. US deliveries are expected to being in the coming weeks.

Electrek’s Take

The Kia EV6 is a favorite of mine. The Lancia Stratos and Lotus-inspired styling translates to the crossover profile much more successfully, to my eyes, than the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the fact that the relatively accessible GT-Line Dual Motor e-AWD can be had for under $50K (again, with that tax credit factored in) should keep Mach-E drivers who enjoy stoplight grand prix alert, at least until the 576 hp GT version drops in “late 2022”.

Here’s hoping the Kia dealers don’t slap another $30,000 onto it when it comes time to order one.

Source | Images: Kia America.

