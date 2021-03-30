Kia unveils EV6 electric crossover: Ioniq 5 in a beautifully different package

Kia has unveiled today the Kia EV6, an electric crossover based on the Hyundai E-GMP platform, and the specs are basically the same as the recently-unveiled Ioniq 5, but in a different package.

Last month, Hyundai unveiled the Ioniq 5, its first new electric vehicle designed on a new E-GMP electric platform.

The vehicle impressed with a flexible electric powertrain with several choices of motor and battery pack configurations as well as a lot of interesting features, like DC fast-charging at up to 350 kW and bi-drectional charging.

Now Kia, which is partly owned by Hyundai and work with the brand on electric vehicles, is unveiling its own first vehicle based on the E-GMP electric platform: the Kia EV6.

Kia EV6 Specs

Like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6 can be configured with 2 battery pack options, 77.4 kWh and 58 kWh, as well as single motor rear-wheel-drive, or dual motor all-wheel-drive.

Kia claims that the most efficient version with the bigger battery pack and single rear-wheel-drive motor can get “over 510 kilometers from a single charge.”

That’s on the WLTP cycle. The EPA estimate should be around 250 miles on a single charge.

It benefits from all the same advantages of the Ioniq 5, like a 800v system capable of charging at 350 kW.

The main difference is specs come from Kia offering a GT version of the EV6 with a lot more power:

“Equipped with 430kW dual motors, the EV6 GT takes electric performance to another level. With a maximum 740Nm torque, the AWD GT version accelerates from 0-to-100 km/h in an eye-watering 3.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 260 km/h (preliminary development targets). With the addition of electronic-Limited Slip Differential software to the EV6 GT version only, drivers will enjoy confident control and dynamic ride and handling in all conditions.”

Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D Division for Hyundai Motor Group, commented on the EV6 GT:

“The GT version of EV6 demonstrates our technological leadership through its combination of outstanding high-speed charging and acceleration performance like a super sports car. With our dedicated EV platform, there is no need for compromise between inspiring spaciousness and performance,”

The EV6 is also equipped with Kia’s latest driver assistance systems and connectivity features.

The electric crossover can also tow items weighing up to 1,600 kg (3,500 lbs) as long as its state-of-charge is over 35%.

Kia EV6 Design

Where the EV6 differentiate itself from the Ioniq 5 is with the design and packaging – muck like the Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center, commented on the design of the vehicle:

“EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centred, progressive design and electrified power. We strongly believe EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV era. With EV6 we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes while providing a dedicated EV aiming to define our future.”

Here are a few pictures of the exterior of the Kia EV6:

Here are a few pictures of the interior of the Kia EV6:

Dimensions (Europe model) EV6 EV6 GT-line EV6 GT Wheelbase 2,900 mm 2,900 mm 2,900 mm Length 4,680 mm 4,695 mm 4,695 mm Width 1,880 mm 1,890 mm 1,890 mm Height 1,550 mm 1,550 mm 1,545 mm

Kia EV6 Price and Availability

Kia says that the EV6 will “go on-sale in select global markets starting from the second half of 2021”.

The price hasn’t been confirmed yet, but some are expecting around $40,000.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.