The 2023 Kia EV6 just became cheaper to buy or lease

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | May 15 2023 - 7:26 am PT
17 Comments
2023-Kia-EV6

If you’ve been holding out on getting your hands on the new 2023 Kia EV6, now be the time. Kia is doubling down on the new electric crossover with new lease and purchase incentives.

Kia introduces new incentives to buy or lease a 2023 EV6

Kia released the EV6, its first dedicated electric car, on the Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform in May 2021.

The South Korean automaker followed it up by releasing the 576 horsepower EV6 GT this past August, its fastest production vehicle yet. Powered by a 160 kW front and 270 kW rear motor, the EV6 GT beat a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Evo Spyder off the line.

For those looking for a little less performance, the 2023 EV6 has several trim options to choose from.

2023 Kia EV6 trimStarting
MSRP		Horsepower
(SAE)		EPA-Estimated Range
(miles)
Wind (RWD)$48,700225310
GT-Line (RWD)$52,900320282
GT-Line (e-AWD)$57,600225310
GT (e-AWD)$61,600320252
2023 Kia EV6 trims

Kia’s electric crossover has played an integral role in the automaker’s transition to a more sustainable lineup.

Although EV6 sales started strong, selling nearly 8,000 in the first four months of 2022, sales have slipped 41% this year. The drop in sales is likely due to the model’s ineligibility to qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

To help buyers earn a discount for going electric, Kia is offering new lease and purchase incentives for 2023 EV6 buyers.

From now until July 5, 2023, Kia will offer a $7,500 “EV lease bonus” applied as a markdown on the initial cost of the vehicle. Kia says well-qualified lessees can lease an EV6 Wind RWD for $499 a month for 36 months with a $4,999 down payment (net capitalized cost of $38,675).

In addition, Kia Finance America is offering up to $3,750 in bonus cash toward purchasing a new 2023 Kia EV6 for qualified buyers.

All EV6 models come with vehicle-to-load (V2L) and 800V DC fast charging abilities providing 10% to 80% charge in about 18 minutes with a 350 kW charger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising