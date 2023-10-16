NIO kicks off ET5 sedan deliveries in Europe, beginning in four separate markets

Four months after launching the ET5 in its native China, NIO has begun deliveries of the electric sedan in Europe. NIO’s latest model has begun simultaneously making its way to first customers in four separate markets, including Germany.

It’s been a decently long road for NIO ($NIO) leading up to today’s official launch of deliveries of the ET5 in Europe, as the Chinese automaker first unveiled the sedan back in January of 2021. With over 1,000 km (620 miles) of CLTC range and the potential for eventually being implemented with solid-state batteries from WeLion, the ET5 was touting some impressive potential right out of the gate.

By the end of 2022, we saw NIO’s first validation prototypes roll off its assembly lines in China ahead of local deliveries in 2023, followed by markets in Europe, including plans for Denmark.

As promised, the ET5 officially launched in China, and hours later, NIO announced deliveries to Europe would follow in Q4. Today, the automaker showcased some of those first deliveries overseas on its social media channels.

First delivery in the Netherlands / Credit: NIO

NIO’s ET5 sedan on display at a showroom in Gothenburg, Sweden / Credit: Scooter Doll

NIO ET5s make their way to first customers in Europe

According to its social media platforms, ET5 deliveries are officially underway in Europe, following launch ceremonies in its initial markets, including Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Norway. All we have for now is a library of images of the first customers in the EU receiving their new sedans, as NIO has not shared exact numbers at this point.

According to CnEVPost, NIO has delivered 11,677 ET5 units in China since June 16, but those numbers will continue to grow as the sedan becomes more prominent and continues to make its way overseas to new customers.

Pricing varies by market in Europe, but the ET5 currently starts at an MSRP of 59,500 euros ($62,800) in Germany for the 75 kWh version and 68,500 euros ($72,330) for the long-range 100 kWh version. German customers can also opt for the lower-cost, battery-as-a-service (BaaS) version in which they lease their pack and utilize local swap stations.

With the debut of the ET5, NIO now sells five EV models in Europe and continues to expand to new markets.