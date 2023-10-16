NIO finds early success with solid-state batteries, files to expand the tech to 11 more EVs

Less than six months after filing with the Chinese government to add solid-state batteries to three of its EV models, NIO has just filed to include the potentially game-changing technology to 11 more. With dozens of EVs powered by the lighter, safer, and more energy-dense cells, the automotive landscape overseas could soon look very different in that drivers can go further and charge faster.

As one of the leading EV automakers in China, NIO ($NIO) is continuing to push innovation to its current limit, at least in terms of range and charge speeds. The company has been leveraging its relationship with solid-state battery developer WeLion for years, and the public is now starting to see the fruits of that relationship begin to blossom into bonafide EV models.

When NIO first unveiled its ET7 sedan back in January of 2021, it also showcased a new 150 kWh solid-state pack developed with WeLion, vowing to eventually implement the technology in its vehicles.

Nearly a year ago, WeLion was touting its first solid-state cells rolling off its assembly lines in China, bringing the prospect of longer-range NIO EVs (or any EVs for that matter) one step closer to reality. This past May, a filing by NIO with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology revealed the automaker was finally putting the regulations in place to sell EVs with the advanced batteries as early as the summer of 2023.

Well, that hasn’t happened just yet, but it appears closer than ever now that NIO has just submitted an additional filing to implement solid-state packs into nearly a dozen more of its EVs. Here’s the latest.

NIO to add solid-state batteries to current and future EVs

According to news out of CnEVPost, NIO has officially submitted a second filing with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in China to include solid-state batteries. While the filing does not include any new models, 11 additional EVs have had their specifications updated to include details of the advanced battery technology.

That’s interesting considering that NIO’s May filing included updated specs for two SUVs and one sedan. Furthermore, NIO currently only sells eight models, hinting that not only its current lineup will see battery upgrades, but future EV models to follow as well.

Like the previous filing, the words “solid-state” or not specifically mentioned. However, the specifications share that the cells are coming from Huzhou WeLion Technology Co. – the wholly owned subsidiary of NIO’s solid-state battery supplier, Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology.

The filing with the MIIT is the main regulatory processes to be completed before any model can be sold in China and/or have its specifications updated. With the second filing now in place, the public can submit their feedback until October 23.

With plans to add solid-state battery technology to up to 14 different models, it appears NIO is poised to begin delivering longer range EVs soon, and sees enough potential in the technology to continue to offer it going forward. Next step will be to get an official launch date from NIO and see what sort of added range it can deliver to China and Europe.