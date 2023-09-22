Podcast: Tesla Model Y AWD disappears, Tesla software, Chevy Equinox EV, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Model Y AWD disappearing from Tesla’s lineup, a bunch of Tesla software updates, the Chevy Equinox EV, and more.
- Tesla removes cheapest and Texas-built Model Y trim – raising eyebrows
- Jaguar signs deal with Tesla for Supercharger access, will adopt NACS
- Tesla builds in-car software to make car rental easier with Hertz’s fleet
- Tesla Cybertruck teased as ‘next-gen police vehicle’ by former TSLA board member
- Tesla launches Wall Connector app integration as it opens to non-Tesla EVs
- Tesla battery longevity is better in colder climates, new study shows
- Tesla reveals unbelievable employment numbers at Giga Texas
- Tesla and Elon Musk are reportedly under DOJ probe over perks and transactions
- Chevy Equinox EV images leaked ahead of debut in China
- 2024 Kia Niro EV arrives with over 250-mile range and sub-$40,000 price tag
- Toyota teases new compact electric SUV in latest video
