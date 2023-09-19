Tesla builds in-car software to make car rental easier with Hertz’s fleet

Tesla has built new in-car software specifically for Hertz’s growing fleet of Tesla vehicles for rent around the world.
Back in 2021, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles. More recently, the company added Model Y vehicles to the order.
The rental company’s Tesla fleet has been growing over the last few years, and it reported that Tesla vehicles are increasing Hertz’s customer satisfaction.
Customers like how easy Tesla vehicles are to use, but the automaker also saw opportunities to make things even easier for renters.
Last year, Tesla started to move its driver profiles to the cloud so it would be easier for drivers to upload all their profile information on a new car.
Top comment by Nicolas DUJARRIER
I wish to get the same thing in France, and also a standardized framework for Tesla car owners to be able to rent their car (like Airbnb but for Tesla cars) : it would be so great to be able to generate some income from a Tesla car…
Now Tesla has even developed software for Hertz rental cars in the US to scan a QR code on the vehicle’s screen to automatically make your phone the key for the duration of the rental:
And if you have the cloud-based user profile enabled, you will also automatically get your profile uploaded to the car.
Electrek’s Take
This is pretty neat. Tesla had previously disclosed that it was working with rental companies and even police departments on developing custom software in order for their vehicles to be more useful in those industries.
It looks like it is finally happening.
