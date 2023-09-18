Tesla launches Wall Connector app integration as it opens to non-Tesla EVs

Tesla has launched a mobile app integration for its Wall Connector chargers as it opens its infrastructure to non-Tesla EVs.

For years, Tesla has included Wi-Fi capabilities in its home charging stations.

It had some functionalities for owners of Destination Charging locations, but for home charging, it didn’t add much to the experience since Tesla offered the usual Wi-Fi-enabled features through the connectivity of its vehicles.

But now that Tesla is opening up its charging infrastructure to non-Tesla electric vehicles, it needs a way to access the connectivity of charging stations.

That’s why Tesla has now launched “Tesla App for Wall Connector”:

Use the Tesla app to control, schedule and get data on your Wall Connector, whether you own a Tesla vehicle or a non-Tesla electric vehicle.

In short, Tesla now allows Wall Connector owners to register their chargers in the Tesla app in order to use Wi-Fi-enabled features, like charging schedules, through the app.

Here’s how to register a Tesla Wall Connector on the app:

Tap your profile picture icon in the top-right corner of the app to open the profile menu. Tap “Add Product” and then “Wall Connector.” Follow the in-app steps to scan your Wall Connector QR code from your Quickstart Guide. You’ll need to accept a prompt to join the Wall Connector’s Wi-Fi network to continue.

Note: In case you have lost the Quickstart Guide to connect to the Wall Connector, create a support request from the Contact Support option in the Tesla app. Connect your Wall Connector to your home Wi-Fi network and follow the remaining in-app steps to complete registration. This will allow you to see real-time charging status and continue to get the latest software updates.

The launch of this functionality comes just after Tesla released its new Universal Wall Connector, which is becoming a very interesting home charging solution for non-Tesla EV owners in North America amid the move to NACS.