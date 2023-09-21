Jaguar signs deal with Tesla for Supercharger access, will adopt NACS

Jaguar announced that it has signed a deal with Tesla to get access to the Supercharger network. The British automaker also agreed to adopt the Tesla-designed NACS connector in North America.

The NACS domino effect has been in full force for the past few months.

After Ford and GM announced that they will be adopting Tesla’s newly opened and renamed connector standard, NACS, other automakers have been rushing to make deals with Tesla to access the Supercharger network as part of a transition to the new connector.

Now Jaguar has become the latest automaker to jump on board. The company wrote in a press release:

Jaguar has signed an agreement with Tesla to provide drivers of its next-generation electric vehicles with access to Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network in the United States, Canada and Mexico. All new Jaguarssold in the region from 2025 will have full integration of North American Charging Standard (NACS)without the need for an adapter. Jaguar will also source adapters from Tesla and support the supply of these to I-PACE drivers, once available

Mark Camilleri, director of electrification services at JLR commented:

Tesla has created a charging network across the globe that delivers fast, reliable and convenient charging, and we are delighted to be working with them to provide access for Jaguar clients. This agreement will enable Jaguar drivers with NACS-equipped vehicles in the USA, Canada and Mexico to use Superchargers without an adapter.

The deal appears to be similar to all other automakers who have previously announced NACS adoption – meaning that Jaguar EV owners will have access to Tesla’s Supercharger network through an adapter next year and next-generation Jaguar EVs launching in 2025 will have the NACS connector as a standard.

Jaguar joins Ford, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, GM, Volvo, Polestar, and Rivian in adopting NACS in North America.