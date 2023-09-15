 Skip to main content

Chevy Equinox EV images leaked ahead of debut in China

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Sep 15 2023 - 12:07 pm PT
Chevy Equinox EV RS (Source: China MIIT)

New images of the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV were leaked in China, officially revealing the electric SUV in its production form.

GM’s value-packed SUV is going electric. The brand’s second-highest-selling nameplate will play a key role in GM’s “EVs for everyone” strategy, with availability soon in the US.

With a starting price of “around $30,000,” GM claims the Chevy Equinox EV promises will be one of the most affordable EVs in its class. It will join several other Ultium-based electric models, including the Silverado EV and Blazer EV.

In his own words, Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet, said, “The Equinox is an EV for everyone”; it has a spacious tech-loaded interior and up to a GM-estimated 300-mile range at an affordable price.

Although production isn’t scheduled until later this year, the first models were spotted rolling off the assembly line at GM’s Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico in June.

Now, we are getting our first look at what the compact electric SUV will look like in production form with new photos emerging from China.

Chevy Equinox EV images leaked in China

The Ministry of Industry and Information Tech (MIIT) leaked new images and other key data before the Chevy Equinox EV was officially announced in the country.

Chevy-Equinox-EV-images

Shown above is the Equinox EV RS, Chevy’s high-performance sporty trim. Design-wise, it looks very similar to what has been shown in the US.

The Chevy Equinox EV will be produced by SAIC-General Motors. According to the leaked info, the all-electric SUV will be 4,845 mm (190 inches) long, 1,913 mm (75 inches) wide, and 1,644 mm (65 inches) tall. Or, about 7 inches longer and 2 inches wider than the gas-powered version sold in the US.

Chevy Equinox EV RS (Source: China’s MIIT)

The RS version above will feature a dual-motor powertrain with 283 combined hp (211 kW). It will be powered by a ternary lithium-ion battery manufactured by SAIC-GM.

Chevy’s Equinox is expected to make its official debut in China soon, while availability in the US is planned for this fall.

With GM dropping the base trim on the Blazer EV, there’s a new petition calling for the automaker to stand by its pledge of providing “EVs for everyone” by launching the Equinox EV at its promised price of around $30,000.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

