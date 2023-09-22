2024 Kia Niro EV arrives with over 250-mile range and sub-$40,000 price tag

As Kia’s all-electric Niro EV enters its second model year following its second-generation refresh, the automaker has shared what’s new along with the price tags consumers can expect. Spoiler alert – not much has changed compared to 2023, but this crossover still remains a solid option given the tech that comes standard for its MSRP. Have a look.

The Niro has been a staple in Kia’s lineup since it arrived as a 2017 model in 2016. Soon thereafter, the Korean automaker added a plug-in version before making an all-electric model in 2018. As part of parent Hyundai Motor Group’s overall electrification strategy and, more specifically, Kia’s complete rebranding, 2022 brought about a complete refresh of the Niro EV met with a lot of positive feedback.

Priced below $40,000, this compact SUV, in true HMG fashion, offered some of the most advanced EV technology for the best price on the market. It included features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, a head-up display (HUD), and adequate range.

Today, Kia has shared details of its second model year Niro EV since the second-generation refresh, and it delivers much of the same technology we saw last year, but with a few new changes.

Credit: Kia America











Niro EV price, technology stays about the same in 2024

According to details shared by Kia America today, the 2024 Niro EV arrives with a minimal price increase but, to be honest, also minimal upgrades. The compact SUV will still come available in two trim levels – Wind and Wave – and features the same 64.8 kWh battery pack as the 2023 version.

The result is an EV that can deliver up to 253 miles of EPA range on a single charge along with 201 horsepower and 188 lb.-ft. of torque. Many of the same ADAS features come standard on the Niro EV or as available options for either trim.

Features included in the second-generation refresh that remain but are important to note are the EV’s HUD, V2L capabilities, and best-in-class cargo space. Speaking of which, that is one of the few changes in this year’s Niro EV, as Kia has added the dual-level cargo floor as a standard feature.

The only other significant change pointed out pertains to colors. Kia says the Wind trim of the Niro is no longer available with the Light Grey interior package, and the automaker has dropped the Fire Orange Metallic exterior paint altogether… go figure.

Here’s how the price levels of the 2024 Kia Niro EV break down, excluding $1,325 in destination fees:

Wind – $39,600

Wave – $44,600

For comparison, each trim is only priced $50 more than its 2023 predecessor, excluding any fees. Again, not much to report here, but Kia did a decent job with last year’s refresh, so this is still a solid buy if you can stomach the 250-mile range. Not sure who needs to hear this, but that’s plenty of range for the average commuter. What do you guys think? Dope or nope?