2024 Chevy Blazer EV order requests open with 2LT and RS AWD trims first available

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Sep 7 2023 - 9:43 am PT
31 Comments
Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: Chevrolet)

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is now available to order. Those interested are beginning to receive personal configuration links to build and buy their new electric Blazer SUV.

Chevy’s Blazer, undoubtedly one of the brand’s most iconic SUV nameplates (second, perhaps only to the Equinox), is now available in all-electric form.

GM created a buzz after announcing the Blazer EV at CES 2022. There, we caught our first glimpse of the Chevy Blazer EV Super Sport (SS) trim, the automaker’s first electric model to gain a performance trim.

After officially unveiling the electric Blazer last summer, Chevy revealed it would be available in four trims. These included a 1LT, 2LT, RS, and SS model, plus an additional police pursuit vehicle (PPV).

Chevy has since decided to drop the 1LT trim, with the 2LT variant becoming the new base model.

The first Blazer EV models began shipping to the US from General Motors Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico in July ahead of deliveries.

Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: Chevrolet)
Chevy Blazer EV 2LT (Source: Chevrolet)

Get ready to order your 2024 Chevy Blazer EV

More recently, Chevy updated 2024 Blazer EV prices with the 2LT AWD trim starting at $56,715 while the RS AWD starts at $60,215, both with 279 miles EPA range.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV order guide (Source: Chevrolet)

The 2LT AWD variant will be the least expensive electric Blazer, starting at $56K or under $50,00 for those who qualify for the IRA EV tax credit (providing up to $7,500). Meanwhile, the RS AWD will include an added black-painted grille panel and lower fascia, an illuminated front light bar and bowtie, and an available head-up display.

Chevy confirmed reservation holders will receive personal link configurations to order their new 2024 Blazer EV on September 6.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV order guide (Source: BlazerEVForum)

The email invites buyers to convert their reservation into an order with the option to select from the 2LT AWD or RS AWD variants.

Top comment by Bob Anderson

Liked by 5 people

So at least $6k more expensive for less miles, slower charging, less cargo space, smaller screen (area), smaller frunk, CCS, and worse charging network than Model Y.

View all comments

Chevy also states that more options are coming soon: “The high-performance SS trim and rear-wheel drive options will be available at a later date.” You can select to be notified when the trims become available.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS (Source: Chevrolet)

Although the high-performance SS trim with 557 hp and 0 to 60 mph capabilities in under 4 seconds was expected to be one of the first rims available, Chevy pushed back its launch until spring 2024. Starting prices are expected to be upward of $65,995.

The Blazer EV RS RWD version is expected to debut this fall with a starting price of $61,790, featuring a GM-estimated 320 miles of range.

