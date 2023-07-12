First Chevy Blazer EV en route to the US as GM ramps production to 65 units per hour

The first Chevy Blazer EV model, built at General Motor’s Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico, is now on its way to the US.

First Chevy Blazer EV model arriving in the US

According to a new report from Vanguardia MX, a breaking news station in Mexico, GM’s prized jewel, the Chevy Blazer EV, has left the Ramos Arizpe plant and is in transit to the US.

The news comes two weeks after the facility posted on its social media page that the first sellable Blazer EV completed assembly.

Tereso Medina Ramirez, general secretary of the Confederation of Workers of Mexico (CTM), said GM’s Ramos Arizple facility is now producing 65 Blazer EV models per hour. He added the first order of the new electric SUV had already left for the US.

Medina Ramirez commented on the milestone, saying:

Since last week we were very pleased to see that the first Blazer under construction left for the United States, the first order, we are already working on it, for the foreign market.

Meanwhile, Medina Ramirez said they still don’t have a planned date for the first Equinox EV to leave the complex.

First sellable Chevy Blazer EV rolls off the assembly line (Source: GM Ramos Arizpe)

According to Medina Ramirez, GM’s Ramos Arizpe complex has a 4,000-worker capacity, with 2,000 dedicated to electric vehicles.

The Chevy Blazer EV will come in five trims, including the 1LT, 2LT, RS, a police pursuit vehicle (PPV) edition, and Chevy’s first SS electric performance model. GM estimates the Blazer EV offers between 247 to 320 miles range, depending on the trim.

Chevy Blazer EV 2LT (Source: GM) Chevy Blazer EV PPV (Source: GM) Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: GM) Chevrolet Blazer EV SS (Source: GM)

The Blazer EV SS was initially slated to go on sale this fall in the US. But, according to a recent update on Chevrolet’s website, the performance version is now expected to be available next spring.

Meanwhile, you will still be able to get your hands on the 2LT, starting at $47,595, and the RS version, starting at $51,995 this summer.

Next winter, the 1LT version is expected to be available with a starting price of around $44,995.

Electrek’s Take

GM could use the help of the Blazer EV in the US right now to boost sales. The automaker’s EV sales fell from 19,700 in the first three months of the year to 15,652 in Q2 2023.

Of the over 15K sold, 13,959 of them were Chevy Bolt EV and EUV models, which GM plans to discontinue later this year (at least in its current form).

GM is focusing on high-volume Ultium-based EVs, including the upcoming Blazer EV, Equinox EV, and Silverado EV, set to launch before the end of the year.