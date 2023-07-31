2024 Chevy Blazer EV prices and range revealed, $60K for 279 miles range

The newest electric SUV is about to hit the streets. Chevrolet confirmed on Monday that the Blazer EV is leaving the production facility and will be delivered to customers soon, along with finalized prices and availability.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV prices and range

Although the return of the Bolt as an Ultium-based EV is getting all the news, GM and Chevy have another big model they are adding to the lineup, the Blazer EV.

GM revealed it was planning to transform arguably its biggest SUV nameplate, the Blazer, to an electric model at CES 2022. That’s where we caught our first glimpse of the Chevy Blazer EV Super Sport (SS) trim, the first Chevrolet electric vehicle to receive a performance trim.

The automaker officially revealed the Blazer EV just over a year ago. GM initially said the electric SUV would come in four trims, including 1LT, 2LT, RS, SS, plus a police pursuit vehicle (PPV) edition.

At the time of release, GM estimated prices would start at around $45K (1LT trim), reaching upward of $70K for the performance SS version.

Chevrolet’s most recent (but confusing) update gives us a better idea of what we can expect from the models launching this year. Here’s a breakdown of the updated 2024 Chevy Blazer EV prices and range that launch this year.

2024 Blazer EV trim MSRP EPA Range 2LT AWD $56,715 279 RS AWD $60,215 279 RS RWD $61,790 320

(GM-est) 2024 Chevy Blazer EV prices and range

When Chevy launched the Blazer EV, the 2LT was expected to cost around $47,595, and the RS was expected to cost around $51,995, but these were for the FWD versions.

Chevy also stated during the reveal the GM-est ranges for the LT (293) and RS (320) were for the FWD version and remain its official figures.

The first Chevy Blazer to launch this summer will be the RS AWD. Chevy says the RS RWD and 2LT AWD will begin production this fall.

Chevy Blazer EV 2LT (Source: Chevrolet) Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: Chevrolet) Chevrolet Blazer EV SS (Source: GM) Blazer SS interior Blazer 2LT interior

Although the SS trim was also expected to launch this year, Chevrolet updated its website earlier this month, indicating the SS would be delayed until spring 2024. The automaker confirmed Monday it now plans to begin production next spring, while the PPV version will be available early next year.

Chevy says it will provide more details on the remaining drivetrain versions, including the FWD variants of the RS and 2LT, closer to their launch next year.

Dealers will begin receiving the 2024 Blazer EV RS AWD in August 2023. Orders for other trims will open closer to their release. Chevy says customers may be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Electrek’s Take

GM has struggled to scale production of its Ultium-based EVs thus far. Of the 15.6K EVs sold in the second quarter, nearly 14K were Chevy Bolt EV or EUV models. GM sold 1,348 Cadillac Lyriq models and 47 Hummer EVs for a total of 1,395 Ultium EVs, or less than 9% of total electric sales.

CEO Mary Barra said that battery production was the bottleneck holding them back from scaling. Meanwhile, Barra and GM president of North America, Rory Harvey, are vowing battery capacity will pick up in the second half of the year.