 Skip to main content

Chevy’s performance Blazer EV SS postponed until next year, Blazer EV on track

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jul 6 2023 - 12:26 pm PT
9 Comments
2024-chevy-blazer-ev-SS

If you were waiting to get your hands on the Chevy’s first high-performance “SS” EV trim, the 2024 Blazer EV SS, you will have to wait a little longer.

General Motors (GM) introduced the electric version of arguably its most iconic SUV nameplate at CES 2022.

The Blazer EV will be Chevy’s first electric car to feature a high-performance SS trim. Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet, describes the Blazer SS as having “the soul of a true sports car.”

Based on GM’s dedicated Ultium EV platform, the high-performance electric Blazer has a GM-estimated 290 miles range, with up to 557 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of powerful torque from an AWD system.

With Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode, similar to the Hummer EV’s Watts to Freedom, the Chevy Blazer SS can launch from 0 to 60 mph in under 4 seconds.

GM designed the high-performance SS model to be the most aggressive in the Blazer EV lineup, with a special black front grille, unique rear skid plates, and “SS” badging.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS
2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS
2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS
2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS
2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS
2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS
2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS
2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS
2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS

The Chevy Blazer SS was initially expected to go on sale this fall with a starting price of around $65,996. However, Chevrolet recently updated its website (spotted by GM Authority), with the SS model now expected to be available in spring 2024.

Although you will have to wait for the high-powered version, the Blazer EV is still set to launch this summer, with five trims in total rolling out by next winter.

The first two that will be available include the 2LT, starting at roughly $47,595 with up to 293 miles of range, and the “street-inspired” RS, starting at approximately $51,995 for 320 miles of range.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: Chevrolet)
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
Chevy Blazer EV 2LT (Source: Chevrolet)

The SS model will now follow in spring 2024 with an estimated MSRP of $65,995 with up to 290 miles range. Next winter, the 1LT trim is expected to be available starting around $44,995 with up to 247 miles range. GM is also releasing a Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) trim.

With the first sellable Blazer EV model rolling off the production line last week, the electric SUV is expected to be available by the end of the summer.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

GM

GM

GM designs and manufactures a few electric vehic…
Chevy Blazer EV

Chevy Blazer EV

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising