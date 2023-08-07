First Chevy Blazer EV Police Pursuit Package looks ready for patrol in new intro video

General Motors is showing off its first Chevy Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) in its latest video. With instant torque, stealth-like abilities, and impressive performance, the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV PPV is designed to tackle any demands.

Meet the first Chevy Blazer EV PPV model

The Chevy Blazer, arguably GMs most iconic SUV nameplate, is entering the electric era. After teasing the electric SUV at CES 2022, GM officially revealed the Chevy Blazer EV last July.

Although the electric Blazer features GM’s updated design, like the gas-powered version, the similarities end there.

Based on the Ultium platform, GM upgraded the Blazer with modern design, performance, and technology. The company initially said the Blazer EV would be available in four trims, the 1LT, 2LT, SS, and RS versions, and a Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) edition.

Last July, we got our first glimpse of the Chevy Blazer EV PPV during the model launch. GM said the police-rated EV would be based on the performance “SS” model using the largest Ultium battery in its lineup.

GM’s fleet management business, “GM Envolve,” released a new video Monday, giving us a closer look at what we can expect from the Police-rated Blazer EV.

First Chevy Blazer EV PPV (Source: GM Envolve)

The Chevy Blazer EV PPV features several police-specific features, including a certified speedometer, heavy-duty suspension, underbody skid plates, and 20-inch steel wheels.

Powered by a 400V AWD system, the electric Blazer is capable of up to 498 hp and 531 lb-ft of instant torque. The Ultium platform enables an optimized weight distribution and low center of gravity for dynamic driving to meet the demands of law enforcement.

The electric Blazer PPV’s 105 kWh battery provides a GM-estimated range of 250 miles with traditional emergency equipment.

Chevy Blazer EV PPV interior (Source: Chevrolet)

Chevy has included a number of features to help make law enforcement’s daily tasks easier with things like keyless entry and contactless ignition. Once the key fob is detected, the vehicle will start. Meanwhile, if the key fob leaves, the Blazer will enter “Protected Idle,” where the car is powered and unlocked, ready for a quick response.

Inside, the police-rated Blazer EV has several standard features, including a rear camera mirror, available disabled back door handles, and more.

With 400V DC fast charging, the Blazer EV PPV can add up to 71 miles of range in 10 minutes or 141 miles in roughly 30 minutes.

Chevrolet released finalized pricing and range for several Blazer EV trims last week. The 2LT AWD will start at $56,715 with 279 miles of range, while the RS AWD and RS RWD will start at $60,215 and $61,790, with 279 miles range and GM estimated 320 miles range.

The company says the Chevy Blazer RS AWD will be the first to launch this summer, followed by the RS RWD and 2LT AWD, set to begin production this fall.