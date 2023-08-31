Fisker gives us a closer look at the $30K PEAR SUV with new details and range updates

After revealing the budget-friendly crossover earlier this month, Fisker is giving us a closer look at the $30,000 all-electric PEAR, including new range updates.

Check out the Fisker PEAR electric SUV

Fisker showcased its PEAR EV for the first time at its Product Vision Day earlier this month after teasing the crossover for over a year.

The PEAR is Fisker’s second all-electric SUV, behind the slightly larger Ocean (which began deliveries in early May). Fisker has been touting the PEAR will have a starting price below $30,000, which the EV maker reiterated Thursday.

Fisker revealed the PEAR will be 15 feet (4,500 mm) smaller than the Ocean SUV. A new light steel body structure will also help reduce the parts required by 35%.

The EV maker believes improvements like these will help reduce input costs, enabling them to offer the vehicle at a lower price point.

Since the vehicle is designed to make travel easier in cities, the PEAR features a “Houdini trunk,” allowing owners to load and unload in tight situations while avoiding damage due to low ceilings.

Rather than folding up like a typical trunk, the vehicle’s lid and glass slide behind the rear bumper beam, protecting it in the event of a rear crash. Fisker activated the Houdini trunk earlier this month at slow speeds but said the production version will move at high speed.

Then you have the “froot,” or what most call the frunk. It will be offered with an insulated option to help keep food hot or cold (perfect for delivery drivers in the city).

Fisker PEAR interior (Source: Fisker)

The PEAR will include a “Lounge Mode,” enabling all seats to fold flat (including the rear seat folding into the trunk) to establish a spacious lounge space. With an optional 17.1-inch rotating screen, you can sit and watch a movie or enjoy other entertainment.

Another option will include seating for six with a sizable two-seat bench replacing the front passenger seat and center console.

The $30,000 Fisker PEAR SUV will have two battery options with range estimates of either 180 miles (the most sustainable version) or 320 miles for longer road trips. It will be offered in both rear wheel and AWD options with 20-inch wheels (22-inch optional).

Fisker PEAR (Source: Fisker)

Fisker says the electric crossover will be its first vehicle to use its in-house High-Performance Computer (Fisker Blade) that “will offer a completely new connected and digital customer experience for the era of software-defined vehicles.”

A high-performance Fisker PEAR Extreme model will also be included in the lineup. Fisker will display a production-intent PEAR at the Fisker Lounge Munich starting September 4.

The new PEAR will be built in the US in collaboration with Foxconn at its Ohio factory, enabling it to qualify for the IRA tax credits. Manufacturing and deliveries are expected to begin in July 2025.