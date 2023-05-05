Fisker (FSR) delivers the first Ocean electric SUV model

American EV maker Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) delivered its first electric Ocean SUV model to a customer at its new facility in Copenhagen, Denmark Friday.

The Ocean is Fisker Inc’s first electric vehicle since revamping the brand in 2016 after Henrik Fisker’s previous startup, Fisker Automotive, went bankrupt in 2013.

Fisker believes this time is different with developing EV supply chains and heightening demand for zero-emission electric options.

Since its public debut at the 2022 LA Auto Show, the Fisker Ocean SUV has generated considerable interest, reporting over 63,000 total orders in November. Fisker held true to its timeline, kicking off Ocean production last November with plans for Magna Steyr to produce up to 42,400 vehicles this year.

The EV maker confirmed last month that the electric SUV had been certified by regulators in Europe, and the Fisker Ocean One Launch Edition was ready for customer deliveries.

According to Fisker’s latest press release, the company has kept the momentum going, with the first Ocean SUV customer taking delivery Friday.

Henrik Fisker presenting the first Ocean SUV model (Source: Fisker)

First Fisker Ocean SUV customer takes delivery

The owner received their model from Henrik Fisker himself at the recently opened Fisker Center+ facility in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Starting at $68,999, the Launch Edition Fisker Ocean One will be limited to 5,000 units. With a dual-motor AWD powertrain, the Ocean One offers the highest driving range of any battery-electric SUV currently available in Europe, with up to 707 km (439 miles), according to Fisker.

Fisker expects to deliver all Ocean One models by the end of September while also beginning Ocean Extreme deliveries the same month.

Although Fisker is focusing on its top trim models currently, it does have lower-priced models in the pipeline, with the Ocean Ultra ($49,999) and Ocean Sport ($37,499).

As far as US deliveries, Fisker has yet to announce when the first customers can expect their models.