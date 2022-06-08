Fisker announces 50k Ocean reservations alongside new details and image of the PEAR

Fresh off a promising annual call with shareholders yesterday, Fisker Inc. is back with additional news pertaining to its first two EV models. In addition to confirming 50,000 reservations for its flagship Ocean SUV, Fisker has shared a second image of the upcoming PEAR along with additional details.

Since we covered much of the recent movements of Fisker Inc. yesterday, including its progress toward start of production of the Ocean SUV, we will focus instead on today’s news. As we previously mentioned, Fisker was reporting over 31,000 Ocean reservations as of February of 2022.

As recently as its Q1 report, that number had eclipsed 45,000. Now just over a month later, Fisker is reporting over 50,000 reservations for the Ocean, a number company chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker shared was imminent during a call with shareholders yesterday.

Speaking of reservations, Fisker has received over 3,200 for its second EV model, the PEAR so far, despite only offering a limited glimpse of what the automaker is calling a “sporty crossover, smaller than the Ocean.”

With today’s announcement, Fisker shared an interior image of the PEAR interior along with some new details. Have a gander.

A new image of the Fisker PEAR interior / Source: Fisker Inc.

Fisker shares new PEAR image and production timeline

As promised yesterday, Fisker came through with a new image of its upcoming PEAR EV shared via a press release. As you can see above, the interior cabin appears very open thanks to a surplus of glass and a uniquely shaped windshield.

In addition to the PEAR image, Fisker shared the following details to its progress and design:

PEAR will be fully-revealed in the second half of 2023

Production will begin at a plant owned by Fisker manufacturing partner Foxconn in 2024 This plant should be the recently acquired Lordstown facility in Ohio

Prototype testing is expected to begin in late 2022

The image doesn’t show it, but the PEAR will have what Fisker is calling the “first-ever Houdini trunk – an alternative to traditional rear cargo hatches”

The EV’s interior will offer “a new level of storage for its segment”

The PEAR will come in single-motor RWD and dual-motor AWD configs. available in four different trim packages

The Fisker PEAR will have two battery pack options The larger Hyper Range pack is targeting 310 miles of range and will feature the SolarSky panoramic roof for added solar range



Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker spoke to the PEAR and its reservations:

The impressive number of reservations for the Fisker Ocean proves there’s huge interest in our

brand and in electric vehicles. The over 3,200 reservations already for the Fisker PEAR indicate this revolutionary mobility device, designed for city dwellers, demonstrates customers are ready for Fisker to deliver the 21st century’s most innovative vehicle. The Fisker PEAR’s cool new features and technologies – and affordable pricing below $29,900 – are designed specifically for the customer of the future.

Fisker says more PEAR details (and hopefully another image or two) will be shared throughout 2022.

Electrek’s Take

Lots of news out of Fisker HQ this week. From the two images shared by Fisker so far, the PEAR gives me Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle vibes, but this one might have a better chance of making it to market.

While 3,200 reservations are relatively low, remember that we knew virtually nothing about this second Fisker EV until today. The targeted range in the larger battery pack is not groundbreaking, but feels more than adequate when you consider the “metropolitan lifestyle” this crossover was designed for.

When you consider that this EV is supposed to arrive at a price below $30k as well, lower range sounds fair… we’d bet you’re gonna be paying quite a bit more than $30,000 for that 310 mile range though. It will be interesting to see what targeted range the standard pack provides. Notice that was strategically left out.

I’m personally excited to see this Houdini trunk. Henrik was super excited about it when I interviewed him during the LA Auto Show and promised its unlike anything we’ve seen before. My imagination sees it as and entire trunk door that slides away like a window into the body of the vehicle, thus avoiding any risk of swinging into a bike lane or a closely parked car.

