Polestar (PSNY) hits production milestone as 150,000th Polestar 2 rolls off the assembly line

Up-and-coming EV maker Polestar (PSNY) just announced a significant production milestone. The Swedish EV maker’s 150,000th Polestar 2 electric sedan rolled off the assembly line Wednesday as it expands the brand globally.

Polestar was known for its high-performance vehicles built alongside Volvo for over two decades. However, after Geely bought out Volvo, Polestar was established as a standalone Swedish EV maker in 2017.

Its first passenger vehicle was the Polestar 1, a stylish hybrid with up to 78 miles of all-electric range.

Revealed in February 2019, the Polestar 2 put the company on a new trajectory towards a cleaner future as its first 100% electric vehicle.

The premium electric performance sedan has continued to expand the Polestar brand globally, becoming a market leader in key markets, including Norway, Sweden, Germany, the UK, Belgium, and more.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

Since launching, the Polestar 2 has continued evolving through OTA updates and new model refreshes.

Polestar released the 2024 model earlier this year with new features, including more powerful batteries, enhanced electric motors, RWD options, and Polestar SmartZone. The SmartZone feature acts as a “third eye,” replacing the front grille with cameras, sensors, and heated radar to provide advanced safety.

Polestar achieves EV production milestone

Three years since production began, Polestar has hit a major milestone. The EV maker announced its 150,000th Polestar 2 rolled off the assembly line Wednesday.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

The company said in the UK, where over 20,000 Polestar 2 are on the road, Polestar has been the fastest-growing car brand this year through July. New vehicle registrations are up 174% in the UK compared to last year.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath commented on the milestone, saying:

The upgraded Polestar 2 is the best version to date. With improved software, better quality, longer range and faster charging, it is the basis from which we continue to grow our business.

The 2024 Polestar is now certified with up to 654 km (406 mi) WLTP range, while the maximum charging speed is up to 205 kW with the new 82 kWh battery.

In the US, the 2024 Polestar Single motor variant starts at $49,900 (plus a $1,400 destination fee) with 68 more hp than the previous generation and up to 320 miles combined EPA range.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

Meanwhile, the long-range dual motor starts at $55,300 (plus dest.) with 421 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque.

If you’re looking for more performance, you can opt for the Plus or Performance pack options. The performance pack includes an uprated 0 to 60 mph sprint of 4.1 seconds with “Swedish Gold” accents, among other features.

The option Plus Performance pack costs $2,200. It includes a range-enhancing heat pump, premium sound by Harman Kardon, a large panoramic moonroof with a reflected Polestar symbol, and other added premium features.

The best part? The Polestar 2 can be yours to own or lease. If you’re ready to join the movement, take the next steps toward driving this premium electric performance fastback by using our link to reach out today.