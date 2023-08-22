BYD to launch multiple EVs in Europe during IAA Mobility, including sub-brand Denza

Chinese automaker Build Your Dreams (BYD) will continue its global expansion with upcoming EV debuts in Europe, not only under its own namesake, but alongside the official launch of its Denza sub-brand overseas. Here’s what visitors to next month’s IAA Mobility in Munich can look forward to seeing.

BYD Auto continues to deliver another notable year in EV production and global market expansion. In addition to passenger electric vehicles, the company and develops and implements battery technology and has a respectable lineup on the commercial side of new energy vehicles (BEVs and plug-in hybrids).

To date, BYD has a presence in 400 cities across more than 70 countries and is not slowing down as it recently rolled its 500 millionth plug-in EV off its assembly lines this month. Last summer, the conglomerate announced entry into new EV markets in Japan, followed plans for Europe a mere 10 days later.

By October, we learned that BYD’s Seal EV would be making the trip over to consumers in Europe at some point in 2023, joining the ATTO 3 which is already for sale and becoming a best seller in certain countries. Now, we have learned that BYD will not only kick off Seal sales next month in Munich, but is also officially launching its Denza brand on the continent.

The BYD Seal, soon on its way to Europe / Credit: BYD

BYD, Denza to begin new EV sales in Europe next month

To begin, BYD’s premium Denza brand will officially launch at IAA Mobility in Munich a few weeks from now. The sub-brand is a joint venture between BYD and Daimler AG that started in 2010 and has only produced a single EV in its first several years.

Daimler has since lowered its stake in the venture to 10%, but Denza still offers two fully-electric options in China – the latest being a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) called the D9. This will be the EV to kick off Denza’s entry into Europe, although the sub-brand has not divulged when sales will officially begin.

Meanwhile, Denza’s parent company BYD will be launching some EVs of its own in Europe, including the aforementioned Seal. Automotive News Europe points out that the sedan will be sold in two different battery variations – a 71.8 kWh BYD Blade Battery with a 420km (260 miles) range (WLTP) in the Comfort version of the Seal, and a 87 kWh pack in the Design trim offering 500km (310 mi) range.

The Seal EV is expected to begin sales in Europe this fall, alongside the Seal U SUV. Those models will join the Dolphin, Tang, and ATTO 3 currently available in the EU, bringing BYD’s total to six models by the end of this year. Sale overseas remain relatively small compared to its native China, but BYD is working to become a household name in EVs around the globe, so we’d expect to see its presence in Europe continue to grow.

You can see the BYD EVs and Denza D9 on display at IAA Mobility, which will take place at the Munich Exhibition Center from September 5-10, 2023.