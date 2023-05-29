 Skip to main content

Tesla’s Elon Musk calls BYD ‘highly competitive’

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | May 29 2023 - 6:54 am PT
6 Comments
BYD-Tesla-ADAS

Tesla and now Elon Musk, in particular, have changed their opinion on BYD lately with the CEO now calling the Chinese company “highly competitive.”

As we have been reporting in recent months, Tesla and BYD have developed into unlikely partners lately.

There was a time when they didn’t take each other very seriously. There’s an infamous interview in which Elon Musk literally laughs at BYD’s electric vehicles, but they have since both emerged as EV powerhouses.

While they were mainly seen as competitors, the two companies started getting cozy together last year as Tesla started to buy battery cells from BYD. Tesla is believed to be using BYD’s new “Blade battery,” which is an LFP cell packaged in a long blade-like format.

Following recent rumors that Tesla didn’t renew its supply contract with BYD, Musk felt the need to clear things up and say that the relationship between Tesla and BYD is “positive.”

Now Musk went further. A Tesla fan brought up the previously mentioned interview on Twitter:

The CEO decided to clarify that he has since changed his opinion on BYD and now believes that its vehicles are “highly competitive”:

“That was many years ago. Their cars are highly competitive these days.”

BYD took over Tesla in China in overall sales volume last year, but it included plug-in hybrids while Tesla only sells all-electric vehicles.

However, this year, BYD is expected to beat Tesla in all-electric volumes as the former is now delivering about 100,000 all-electric vehicles per month.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
BYD

BYD

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger