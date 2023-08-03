This Chinese electric SUV was the top-selling EV in Sweden in July, Tesla Model Y on top YTD

The top-selling EV in Sweden last month was not the Volkswagen ID.4, a Volvo model, or even the Tesla Model Y. It was BYD’s Atto 3 electric SUV. The Chinese EV maker’s sales continue soaring overseas and domestically as demand for functional, affordable electric cars grows.

BYD earns top-selling EV in Sweden in ongoing conquest

BYD continues expanding rapidly, hitting a new monthly sales record (for the third straight month) in July, with over 262,000 new energy vehicles sold. This includes 134,783 all-electric vehicles, up 66% from last year and 5% from June.

The automaker said its Dynasty and Ocean brands sold 249,959 models in July, up 54%, while its Denza recorded 11,146 sales.

Meanwhile, BYD is expanding its brand overseas, with 18,169 vehicles exported last month alone. As the need for affordable EVs grows in key auto markets, BYD continues taking advantage.

In April, the Chinese automaker released its most affordable EV in Europe, the BYD Dolphin hatchback, starting at around 30,000 euros ($33,000).

Two months later, BYD announced it had shipped its first batch of Yuan Plus EVs (also known as the Atto 3 in overseas markets) to customers in Mexico City and Guadalajara, expanding its North American presence.

BYD’s ATTO 3 SUV (Source: BYD)

This past month, BYD’s Atto 3 became the top-selling EV in Sweden. According to data from Mobility Sweden, BYD sold 721 Atto 3 models in July.

Top-selling EVs in Sweden July registrations YTD registrations 1. BYD Atto 3 721 1,396 2. VW ID.4 710 5,072 3. BMW i4 385 2,041 4. Skoda Enyaq 370 2,524 5. Tesla Model Y 359 8,901 6. Kia Niro EV 345 3,086 7. Kia EV6 303 2,908 8. Audi Q4 e-tron 289 1,863 9. Polestar 2 282 2,071 10. VW ID.5 232 1,066 Sweden EV registrations for July and YTD (Source: Mobility Sweden)

BYD’s Atto 3 beat out the Volkswagen ID.4 (710), Skoda Enyaq (370), Tesla Model Y (359), Kia EV6 (303), and Polestar 2 (282).

Tesla’s Model Y remains on top in Sweden YTD with 8,901 registrations, followed by the Volvo XC 40 (6,660), VW ID.4 (5,072), and Polestar 2 (1,427).

The Atto 3 is powered by BYD’s BladeBattery and 150 kW electric motor with around 261 miles (420 km) WLTP Combined range.

BYD’s July surge comes after the automaker surpassed Volkswagen in passenger car sales in China in the first quarter of the year, expanding its lead through July.