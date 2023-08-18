Rimac Nevera sets new record at Nürburgring, celebrates with a limited run ‘Time Attack’ version [Video]



The team at Rimac Automobili continues to showcase why its all-electric Nevera hypercar is the fastest production EV on the planet – garnering the latest lap record at the world-renowned Nürburgring track. To celebrate the feat, Rimac has unveiled a limited-edition “Time Attack” version of the Nevera you can see below alongside a video of the record-setting lap.

Since 2009, Rimac Automobili has continued to develop and deliver some of the most exciting and technologically advanced electric hypercars in the world. Rimac’s first EV, the Concept_One, was introduced in 2016 and is considered one of the world’s fastest production vehicles at the time, although its production consisted of a mere eight vehicles.

It was followed by the Concept_Two in 2018, which eventually evolved into its production form – the Nevera – for which Rimac promised a larger scale of production of 150 units estimated to cost $2.4 million each. Steep, yes, but you can demand that level of pricing when you’re offering one of the fastest vehicles in the world.

Nevera deliveries are now underway, but nine months ago, Rimac was already chasing world records in the EV. Not to be outdone, Rimac wowed us this past May by verifying another 23 performance records in a single day – a record in itself – proclaiming its Nevera as “the ultimate record-breaking hypercar.”

Now, The Rimac team has one more and quite significant record plaque to add to its trophy case, taking the production EV crown at Nürburgring.

The Limited Edition “Time Attack” Nevera / Credit: Rimac Automoblili











Rimac sells out all 12 Nevera EVs following latest record

Rimac Automobili confirmed today that the Nevera has officially broken the existing Nürburgring lap record for a production EV by 20 seconds. The record-breaking lap was driven by Croatian racer Martin Kodrić and was verified by independent timing data, TÜV SÜD, and onboard telemetry. The official time was 7:05:298. Kodrić spoke:

We had challenging weather conditions during our practice sessions this week and have chosen what seems like one of the hottest days on the track this summer to set a lap time. However, a 7:05:298 lap time at the Nürburgring Nordschleife is commendable. The fact that the Nevera can achieve this kind of speed on track, when it’s been developed to be a comfortable hyper GT for the road, is what makes it so special. It’s such a well-rounded piece of engineering and design; gentle and usable in the city, thrilling to drive on twisting B-roads, comfortable over long distances and devastatingly fast on a race track.

Across the pond in Monterey, California, the Rimac team commemorated its latest record by unveiling a limited-production-run version of the Nevera at the Quail, a Motorsports Gathering. A mere 12 examples of the Time Attack Nevera will be built at Rimac’s production facility in Zagreb, and all of them are already spoken for. The first went to customer and Cali local Jeff Miller today.

The Time Attack features bespoke paintwork and a customer choice between Squadron Black or a bare carbon fiber base. As you can see in the image above, the underside of the rear wing reads, “Dedicated to those coming after us.” Each unique hypercar also features “Time Attack” stitching on the seat backs and an engraved “Time Attack” plaque numbered one through twelve. Rimac founder and CEO Mate Rimac spoke:

In many ways the Nevera has reinvented the world of the hypercar, bringing new technologies, new abilities and new levels of performance. But the simplest way we can demonstrate its capabilities is to go out and break records. And that’s exactly what we’ve done in 2023 time and again. The Nevera Time Attack is a Limited Edition that celebrates the achievements of the past year, wearing a bespoke livery inspired by the car that set of each of them. Built in a series of 12, each has already been spoken for by our customers keen to capture their very own part of performance car history. And it’s only August, too, so there’s plenty of time for more records to be broken…

Rimac Automobili has posted the Nevera’s record-setting lap for you to view below.