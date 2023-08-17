Fisker shares new details of Alaska pickup, including battery sizes and ‘world’s largest cupholder’

Two full weeks after first unveiling its all-electric pickup prototype in California, Fisker Inc. is looking to pull some of the spotlight from Monterey and put it back on Alaska… the BEV, I mean. The American automaker shared new details of its first electric pickup this morning, including battery options and 0-60 mph estimates. Oh, and a slew of new images.

We don’t have much background to share about the Alaska pickup because Fisker Inc. ($FSR) debuted it on August 3. Previously, we were aware of the automaker’s other EVs in the pipeline, like the PEAR and Ronin GT, but the Alaska took us by surprise during Fisker’s inaugural Product Vision Day in Southern California.

Electrek’s Jamie Dow was in attendance when the “adventure truck” rolled out in front of a crowd of media and even overheard the prototype had been finished that very morning. As Jamie surmised, that’s probably why Fisker didn’t have any professional photos of the pickup to share yet.

Fear not, EV enthusiasts; we’ve got them for you below, alongside some new details of the mid-size pickup, currently slated for a 2025 arrival.

Fisker’s EV pickup will come in two very different options

During the initial debut during Product Vision Day, we learned that the Fisker Alaska would offer between 230 and 340 miles of range, enabling us to infer that it would come in two separate battery options. That’s now confirmed as those previously mentioned range estimates pertain to battery packs of 75 kWh and 113 kWh, respectively.

We can also expect to see single- and dual-motor options as Fisker has also shared that the Alaska pickup will offer 0-60 mph acceleration times ranging between 3.9 and 7.2 seconds. Another interesting feature is the pickup’s expandable truck bed that features a “Houdini style” rear door like its PEAR sibling, extending the rear from 4.5 to 9.2 feet. Per company chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker:

Alaska breaks with convention. It doesn’t fit into any current segment, as it combines features of a mid-size pickup with the capabilities of a full-size thanks to its innovative expandable bed design.

It also doesn’t fit any current segment because it doesn’t exist beyond a single prototype at this point, but perhaps we’ll see it come to fruition someday. Here are some other interesting new details:

Total BEV length of 17.4 feet

Big Gulp holder on the dashboard, the “world’s largest,” according to Fisker (seen above)

Rear cowboy hat holder (finally)

Cockpit storage for work gloves (or cowboy snacks)

A front passenger tray that can hold a tablet

Insulated front trunk

Last but not least, Fisker has shared its intention to not only begin customer deliveries of the Alaska by 2025 but also deliver the “world’s most sustainable pickup.” Lots of production hurdles to overcome before then, but we’re rootin’ for ya, Fisker.

As previously announced, Fisker is planning to build the Alaska pickup in the US like the PEAR, but not necessarily at the same facility with the same manufacturing partner (Foxconn). Fisker is not divulging that information yet. It is however, aiming for a starting MSRP of $45,400 before any eligible federal tax credits.