Fisker unveils Alaska, a small electric truck for $45k, reservations open now

Fisker has unveiled a new small(ish) electric truck, the Alaska, with a base price of $45,400 and 2025 availability, with reservations open now.

Fisker held its “Product Vision Day” today in Huntington Beach, California, and showed us prototypes of some upcoming vehicles, including the previously-unannounced Alaska truck.

The Alaska looks to be positioned as an “adventure truck”, rather than a work truck – think Rivian R1T, not F-150 Lightning. Though, while we don’t have specs yet, it’s clearly a lot smaller than the Rivian (perhaps closer to Rivian’s upcoming R2, then).

Fisker says that this will be the lightest electric pickup truck out there (though surely not lighter than the TELO), and from the looks of it, it did seem relatively compact. Even though we didn’t see it beside any other trucks, it was clearly smaller than the various large electric trucks that are out today.

And yet, Fisker says that this won’t limit the truck’s versatility. While the truck only has a 4.5 foot bed, it will be expandable with a hidden mid-gate which Fisker calls the “Houdini Door.” This allows pass-through into the cabin, and with the tailgate folded down, Fisker says that the truck will have 9 feet worth of flat space.

But the truck isn’t the only thing that’s smaller, its price is smaller, too. Fisker says that the truck will start at $45,400, which is $37,900 after federal tax credits. And Fisker plans to make the Alaska here in America, perhaps alongside the PEAR in the former Lordstown factory.

Of course, we’re quite early, and it’s not uncommon for prices to change over time. The Fisker Ocean was first unveiled in 2020 with a $37k base price, but the only model available right now is $69k. So we’ll have to see what pricing and availability looks like closer to delivery time.

The Alaska will have between 230 and 340 miles of range, which suggests that there will be multiple battery sizes available. Fisker has not yet released how many battery options the truck will have, or what the larger sizes will cost.

Fisker says that the Alaska will be available in 2025 – which, if you check your calendar, starts only 17 months from now. That’s a ridiculously fast turnaround time for a truck that was just unveiled today. Especially since, as we overheard at the event, the prototype was finished this morning – which is why we don’t have any flashy Fisker-provided photos, because they haven’t taken them yet.

That said, Fisker did go from unveiling the Ocean in 2019 to delivering it in 2023, which is an impressively quick turnaround time. And, Fisker says that the Alaska is built on a platform it calls FT31, which is actually a modified Ocean platform. So it thinks it can get the Alaska out even faster than the Ocean. Still optimistic, but… there’s a chance. Maybe.

But if you want to get in line for a chance to get one, possibly in 2025, Fisker is taking reservations for $250 as of today.

Electrek’s Take

We have to say that everything here seems great, but like many things that seem great coming from startup automotive companies, there are probably some asterisks involved.

Between the incredibly quick production timeline, the low base price, the intent to build it in America when the location of that manufacturing is as-yet-unclear… we wouldn’t be surprised if some massaging happens between now and production.

But the concept of a smaller, cheaper electric truck is exciting, compared to the current offerings. Sometimes, people want to carry stuff without mowing down entire classes of schoolkids, and we’re looking forward to having an electric option to do so.