Rivian’s new Dual-Motor R1S and R1T earn over 350 miles of EPA range with additional large battery pack

EV maker Rivian’s new Dual-Motor R1T and R1S finally received official Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ratings. And compared to the Quad-Motor, the numbers are impressive.

Rivian revealed it was working on a cheaper Dual-Motor configuration and LFP battery last March. The idea is to help speed up production to meet the growing backlog while lowering costs.

The EV maker began producing its new Enduro drive units in February after shutting down some of its EDV assembly line to fit it in. At first, the new drive units were introduced into Rivian’s electric delivery vans but more recently made their way into the R1S and R1T models.

In May, the first customer Dual-Motor R1T rolled off the assembly line, with deliveries beginning the following month.

Rivian’s senior director, Henry Huang, explained that the “dual-motor isn’t a product that does most things for the average customer” but “a product that does everything for most customers.”

Despite its cheaper price point (the base version is roughly $8,000 more affordable than the Quad-Motor), the Dual-Motor still offers exceptional performance with 533 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque.

After fans were disappointed with Rivian’s decision to remove the Max Pack from its configuration last December, Rivian vowed to deliver a high-performance dual-motor model.

Rivian performance dual motor R1T (Source: Rivian)

The Dual Motor Performance offers 665 hp and 829 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to go 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. From the first reactions, the performance model doesn’t give up much, if anything, from the Quad-Motor. And the little bit that is, you likely won’t even notice.

Huang said, “The only thing that you would probably see taillights on is a Quad-Motor R1” regarding the performance version.

Rivian R1 drive system options (Source: Rivian)

2023 Rivian R1S and R1T Dual-Motor EPA range

Rivian estimated the Dual-Motor version would have between 270 and 400 miles range, with the Performance variant between 350 and 400 miles range.

Rivian Dual-Motor R1T EPA range (Source: EPA) Rivian Dual-Motor R1S EPA range (Source: EPA)

According to recently released EPA figures, the 2023 Dual-Motor Rivian R1T and R1S both earned 341 miles range. With the added Large battery pack, the number rises to 352 miles EPA range.

2023 Rivian Quad-Motor R1T EPA range (Source: EPA) 2023 Rivian Quad-Motor R1S EPA range (Source: EPA)

This is a step up as the 2023 Quad-Motor R1S and R1T received 328 miles EPA range (21-inch wheels) a piece.