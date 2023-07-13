First look: Rivian shows off its performance dual-motor R1T model

Rivian recently invited a group of quad-motor R1T owners and dual-motor reservation holders to test out its new performance dual-motor R1T model. Check out the first look at the electric truck and how customers reacted in Rivian’s latest video.

EV maker Rivian is now offering its R1 series in three different drive system configurations. Its flagship, the quad-motor, powers many Rivian R1T models on the road today.

The quad-motor AWD configuration offers max on and off-road performance. With 835 hp and 908 lb-ft of instant torque, Rivian quad-motor vehicles can achieve 0 to 60 mph in as quick as three seconds and climb a 100% grade. It also provides up to 328 miles of estimated EPA range in the R1T and up to 321 miles in the R1S electric SUV.

The company revealed last March it was working on a cheaper dual-motor configuration and battery.

The dual-motor version is powered by Rivian’s in-house Enduro drive units. Rivian began production of the drive units in February as the EV maker shut down a portion of its EDV assembly line to make room.

Rivian performance dual motor R1T (Source: Rivian)

In May, Rivian revealed the first customer dual-motor R1T truck fitted with the Enduro drive units rolled off the assembly with deliveries beginning this past month.

The dual-motor AWD is for the everyday driver and adventurer with less overall horsepower (533) and torque (610) but still offers between 270 and 400 miles of range.

As Rivian’s senior director of powertrain and thermal, Henry Huang, explains, the “dual-motor isn’t a product that does most things for the average customer,” but “a product that does everything for most customers.”

After removing the quad-motor max pack R1T from its configuration last December, Rivian vowed to deliver a more powerful “performance” dual-motor configuration.

First Rivian dual-motor R1T (Source: Rivian)

Rivian unveils its performance dual-motor R1T

The performance version unlocks the full potential of Rivian’s Enduro drive units with 428 lb-ft of torque and 350 hp (at its peak, it can deliver 829 lb-ft of torque and 665 hp). With the added power, the Rivian dual motor performance version can tow up to 11,000 pounds in the R1T and 7,700 pounds in the R1S, reaching 0 to 60 in as little as 3.5 seconds.

See how customers reacted to the performance dual-motor R1T in Rivian’s latest video posted on social media.

(Source: Rivian YouTube)

Huang explains that the “performance dual-motor is an absolutely incredible, high-performing drive unit, and still capable of mind-blowing acceleration. The only thing that you would probably see taillights on is a Quad-Motor R1.”

With the first reviews of the performance version coming in, the consensus is about the same – you don’t sacrifice much from the quad-motor. And the little bit you do give up, you likely won’t notice.

According to MotorTrend, “If you’re not a Rivian engineer or currently crossing the Rubicon trail, you won’t be able to tell the difference.”

After reviewing the model, Car and Driver said, “The R1T Dual-Motor Performance isn’t as extreme as the Quad-Motor, but it retains the same composed driving demeanor, well-appointed interior, and clever packaging, with nearly a Corvette Z06’s worth of power still bringing gut-punch acceleration.”

Meanwhile, Edmunds said, “Even though the Quad-Motor version is a bit quicker and possesses amazing off-road capability, we don’t think you’re giving up much, if any, day-in, day-out practicality or performance with the Dual-Motor.” They added, “As a bonus, you can save a chunk of money going with the Dual-Motor and use that to buy some overlanding gear.”

Rivian says the Enduro Drive units and LFP battery packs have already reduced the cost of materials on its EDVs by roughly 25%.

After crushing analyst estimates, delivering 12,640 EVs, and producing 13,992 units in the second quarter, Rivian’s stock has rallied off its lows as analysts predict Rivian has reached a “major turn” on executing its long-term strategy.